Top five automatic cars in India under ₹10 lakh

The Indian car market is one of the biggest in the world and the pricing segment between ₹three lakh and ₹10 lakh (ex-showroom) witnesses the most number of sales. The entry-level, sub-compact, compact models witness the most demand. New-generation consumers contribute a significant percentage of sales in this segment and they seek more driving comfort from their cars.

One of the key elements that have been playing a crucial role in the purchase decision of consumers is the transmission option of the cars. Automatic cars are seeing increasingly higher demand in the last couple of years thanks to the driving comfort they offer compared to manual transmission-equipped cars, especially in highly congested urban roads.

Selecting an affordable automatic car might be a tidy task for you. Here are the top five models to choose from.

Maruti Suzuki Swift is one of the bestselling cars in India for a long time.

Maruti Suzuki Swift

Maruti Suzuki Swift is one of the most popular cars in India since its inception. The car comes with a premium appearance thanks to its design and features onboard. The Maruti Suzuki Swift is available in both manual and automatic gearbox options paired with a 1.2-litre petrol engine that offers mileage between 23.2 to 23.76 kmpl. The hatchback is priced between ₹5.90 lakh and ₹8.77 lakh (ex-showroom).

Tata Punch is touted as a compact yet capable SUV that is loaded with features.

Tata Punch

Tata Punch is the latest sub-compact SUV from the homegrown automaker that sits in the micro-SUV segment. Tata Punch comes with a 1.2-litre petrol engine on offer that is available with both manual and automatic gearbox options. The engine offers mileage between 18.82 kmpl and 18.97 kmpl. Tata Punch SUV is available at a pricing range of ₹5.64 lakh and ₹8.98 lakh (ex-showroom).

The tata Tiago was originally launched in India in 2016.

Tata Tiago

Tata Tiago literally changed the momentum of Tata Motors passenger cars in India. The hatchback competes with rivals like Maruti Suzuki Swift and comes with a stylish visual appearance along with a host of upmarket features. Tiago gets power from a 1.2-litre Revotron petrol engine that is available with both manual and automatic gearbox options. Tata Tiago petrol is available at a price range of ₹5.19 lakh and ₹7.64 lakh (ex-showroom).

2022 Baleno from Maruti Suzuki is once again targeting young and aspirational car buyers.

Maruti Baleno

Maruti Suzuki Baleno is the automaker's bet in the premium hatchback segment. It competes with rivals such as Tata Altroz, Honda Jazz, Hyundai i20. The Baleno is sold through Nexa retail network and it is priced between ₹6.14 lakh and ₹9.66 lakh (ex-showroom). Powered by a 1.2-litre petrol motor, the Baleno hatchback gets both manual and automatic gearbox options. It offers mileage between 19.56 kmpl and 23.87 kmpl.

Nissan Magnite SUV has helped the automaker to post increased sales numbers in the last few months.

Nissan Magnite

Nissan Magnite literally changed the game for the Japanese automaker in India with its eye-catching visual appearance and premium feel. Priced between ₹5.76 lakh and ₹10.15 lakh (ex-showroom), Nissan Magnite compact SUV competes with rivals like Tata Nexon, Kia Sonet etc. Nissan Magnite is available in 23 variants and it gets a 1.0-litre engine. Transmission options for this SUV include a manual gearbox and a CVT as well.

