HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News Top Five Automatic Cars In India Under 10 Lakh

Top five automatic cars in India under 10 lakh

Automatic cars under 10 lakh slab has proven their mettle providing driving comfort in bumper-to-bumper city traffic.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 16 Aug 2022, 16:37 PM
Automatic cars under ₹10 lakh have been witnessing increasing demand from consumers.
Automatic cars under ₹10 lakh have been witnessing increasing demand from consumers.
Automatic cars under ₹10 lakh have been witnessing increasing demand from consumers.
Automatic cars under ₹10 lakh have been witnessing increasing demand from consumers.

The Indian car market is one of the biggest in the world and the pricing segment between three lakh and 10 lakh (ex-showroom) witnesses the most number of sales. The entry-level, sub-compact, compact models witness the most demand. New-generation consumers contribute a significant percentage of sales in this segment and they seek more driving comfort from their cars.

(Also Read: Lamborghini Countach, AMG One, Ferrari 512 M joining Lego league for 2022)

One of the key elements that have been playing a crucial role in the purchase decision of consumers is the transmission option of the cars. Automatic cars are seeing increasingly higher demand in the last couple of years thanks to the driving comfort they offer compared to manual transmission-equipped cars, especially in highly congested urban roads.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Maruti Suzuki S-presso (HT Auto photo)
Sponsored
Maruti Suzuki S-presso
998 cc | Petrol | Manual | 24.12 kmpl | 66 bhp
₹4.25 - 5.99 Lakh**Ex-showroom price
View Details
Tata Tiago (HT Auto photo)
Tata Tiago
1199 cc | Petrol | Manual | 19.8 kmpl
₹4.7 - 7.05 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Baleno (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
1197 cc | Petrol | Manual | 21.01 kmpl
₹5.58 - 9.46 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Nissan Magnite (HT Auto photo)
Nissan Magnite
18.75 kmpl | 999 cc | Manual | Petrol | 5 Person | FWD | 71 bhp | 96 Nm | 205 mm | 939 kg | 336 litres | 5 Gears | 1.0L B4D | No | 40 litres | Hrs | 750 Km | | No | Front & Rear | seconds | Kmph | 18 kmpl
₹4.99 - 10.05 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Swift (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Swift
1197 cc | Petrol | Manual | 23.2 kmpl
₹5.84 - 8.68 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers

Selecting an affordable automatic car might be a tidy task for you. Here are the top five models to choose from.

Maruti Suzuki Swift is one of the bestselling cars in India for a long time.
Maruti Suzuki Swift is one of the bestselling cars in India for a long time.
Maruti Suzuki Swift is one of the bestselling cars in India for a long time.
Maruti Suzuki Swift is one of the bestselling cars in India for a long time.

Maruti Suzuki Swift

Maruti Suzuki Swift is one of the most popular cars in India since its inception. The car comes with a premium appearance thanks to its design and features onboard. The Maruti Suzuki Swift is available in both manual and automatic gearbox options paired with a 1.2-litre petrol engine that offers mileage between 23.2 to 23.76 kmpl. The hatchback is priced between 5.90 lakh and 8.77 lakh (ex-showroom).

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on
FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on
Tata Punch is touted as a compact yet capable SUV that is loaded with features.
Tata Punch is touted as a compact yet capable SUV that is loaded with features.
Tata Punch is touted as a compact yet capable SUV that is loaded with features.
Tata Punch is touted as a compact yet capable SUV that is loaded with features.

Tata Punch

Tata Punch is the latest sub-compact SUV from the homegrown automaker that sits in the micro-SUV segment. Tata Punch comes with a 1.2-litre petrol engine on offer that is available with both manual and automatic gearbox options. The engine offers mileage between 18.82 kmpl and 18.97 kmpl. Tata Punch SUV is available at a pricing range of 5.64 lakh and 8.98 lakh (ex-showroom).

The tata Tiago was originally launched in India in 2016.
The tata Tiago was originally launched in India in 2016.
The tata Tiago was originally launched in India in 2016.
The tata Tiago was originally launched in India in 2016.

Tata Tiago

Tata Tiago literally changed the momentum of Tata Motors passenger cars in India. The hatchback competes with rivals like Maruti Suzuki Swift and comes with a stylish visual appearance along with a host of upmarket features. Tiago gets power from a 1.2-litre Revotron petrol engine that is available with both manual and automatic gearbox options. Tata Tiago petrol is available at a price range of 5.19 lakh and 7.64 lakh (ex-showroom).

2022 Baleno from Maruti Suzuki is once again targeting young and aspirational car buyers.
2022 Baleno from Maruti Suzuki is once again targeting young and aspirational car buyers.
2022 Baleno from Maruti Suzuki is once again targeting young and aspirational car buyers.
2022 Baleno from Maruti Suzuki is once again targeting young and aspirational car buyers.

Maruti Baleno

Maruti Suzuki Baleno is the automaker's bet in the premium hatchback segment. It competes with rivals such as Tata Altroz, Honda Jazz, Hyundai i20. The Baleno is sold through Nexa retail network and it is priced between 6.14 lakh and 9.66 lakh (ex-showroom). Powered by a 1.2-litre petrol motor, the Baleno hatchback gets both manual and automatic gearbox options. It offers mileage between 19.56 kmpl and 23.87 kmpl.

Nissan Magnite SUV has helped the automaker to post increased sales numbers in the last few months.
Nissan Magnite SUV has helped the automaker to post increased sales numbers in the last few months.
Nissan Magnite SUV has helped the automaker to post increased sales numbers in the last few months.
Nissan Magnite SUV has helped the automaker to post increased sales numbers in the last few months.

Nissan Magnite

Nissan Magnite literally changed the game for the Japanese automaker in India with its eye-catching visual appearance and premium feel. Priced between 5.76 lakh and 10.15 lakh (ex-showroom), Nissan Magnite compact SUV competes with rivals like Tata Nexon, Kia Sonet etc. Nissan Magnite is available in 23 variants and it gets a 1.0-litre engine. Transmission options for this SUV include a manual gearbox and a CVT as well.

First Published Date: 16 Aug 2022, 15:54 PM IST
TAGS: Maruti Suzuki Maruti Suzuki Swift Maruti Suzuki Baleno baleno Swift Tata Motors tata Tata Punch Tata Tiago Tiago Nissan Magnite Magnite
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Skoda has teased the interior looks of its upcoming seven-seater Vision 7C Concept electric vehicle.
Skoda to debut 7-seater EV concept Vision 7S, teases free-standing touchscreen
Ola S1 is offered in five colour options.
Ola Electric S1 scooter, cheaper alternative to S1 Pro, launched at 99,000
This Jaguar XF has been modified at a cost of ₹2 lakh to drape it in tricolour by a man from Gujarat to celebrate India's 75th Independence Day.
Man from Gujarat modifies his Jaguar XF with tricolour costing 2 lakh
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza and the Hyundai Venue have been two leading competitors of each other in the sub-compact SUV segment of the Indian market. These two sub-compact models also rival the likes of Tata Nexon, Mahindra XUV300, Kia Sonet along with Nissan Magnite and Renault Kiger. 
In pics: Venue vs Brezza - which sub-compact SUV would you choose?
File photo of BMW logo. (Used for representational purpose )
BMW says will roll out 15 fully-electric models by end of 2022

Trending this Week

Hoisting India's national flag wrongly on private vehicles is a punishable offence under the India Flag Code.
Why displaying national flag wrongly on car or bike could land you in jail
The S-CNG version of Swift is offered only in two variants. 
Maruti Suzuki Swift S-CNG launched at 7.77 lakh
New Maruti Suzuki Alto K10.
Maruti Suzuki opens booking for new Alto K10
A glimpse from a short video on Ola Electric's upcoming electric car shared by Bhavish Aggarwal, its CEO, on social media. (Photo courtesy: Twitter/@bhash)
Ola Electric confirms debut of its first electric car ahead of Independence Day
This upcoming Bajaj and Triumph motorcycle, which is likely to rival Royal Enfield bikes, was recently spotted testing in United Kingdom. (Photo courtesy: MCN)
Bajaj, Triumph working on new Royal Enfield rival, leaked ahead of debut

Explore Car EMI’s

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
Maruti Suzuki S-presso
EMI starts from
₹ 7,386
Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
MarutiSuzuki Wagon R 2022
Marutisuzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454

Latest News

Benling India launches Believe electric scooter at ₹97,520
Benling India launches Believe electric scooter at 97,520
Indian cricketer Suryakumar Yadav buys Mercedes-Benz GLS SUV ₹1.16 Crore
Indian cricketer Suryakumar Yadav buys Mercedes-Benz GLS SUV 1.16 Crore
Top five automatic cars in India under ₹10 lakh
Top five automatic cars in India under 10 lakh
Tesla Shanghai touches 1 million EVs milestone, Elon Musk congratulates workers
Tesla Shanghai touches 1 million EVs milestone, Elon Musk congratulates workers
Bentley Batur grand tourer teased, to feature W12 powertrain
Bentley Batur grand tourer teased, to feature W12 powertrain

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city