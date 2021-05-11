Top 5 most affordable CNG cars in India

With the rapidly increasing prices of petrol and diesel, consumers are considering other affordable fuel options. Among them, CNG seems the most affordable option as it offers much more mileage compared to a petrol or a diesel vehicle.

Not only that, but the CNG cars also come offering much less pollutant emission compared to conventional petrol or diesel vehicles. So far, CNG is an alternative fuel option that helps in reducing vehicular pollution levels and saves money by ensuring better mileage.

Besides the skyrocketing fuel prices in India, the increased concern about vehicular pollution is prompting the consumers to think about buying CNG cars, which is resulting in the vehicle manufacturers bringing in CNG variants of various models.

Maruti Suzuki and Hyundai are two auto manufacturers present in India that have launched a wide range of factory-fit CNG variants of their existing passenger vehicles, across different segments. These vehicles come with a petrol engine and a CNG tank as well, which allows the driver to change between the two types of fuel. Apart from that, there are aftermarket CNG kits widely available in the market that can be fitted to the vehicles converting them into CNG vehicles.

The CNG cars are not only popular among the fleet operators as they ensure a low operational cost, but they are also being preferred by many personal vehicle owners as well.

Here is a list of the top five most affordable CNG cars available in India.