Top 5 most affordable cars with built-in air purifiers you can consider this winter

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Winter sees a sharp deterioration in air quality across several Indian cities. The combination of multiple factors, including the fireworks during festivities, rising pollution levels and changing weather conditions, can make the air quality unhealthy, especially in northern India.
We spend a considerable amount of time inside our cars. With the pollution level rising this winter, you can consider a car that comes with built-in air purifiers, which can help filter some airborne pollutants inside the cabin. While several cars in India come with a built-in air purifier, here are the top five most affordable ones.
Tata Punch has already proved its mettle in terms of practicality, performance and value for money. The Adventure and Accomplished trims of the SUV come equipped with a built-in air purifier. Interestingly, Punch is the only car under the ₹10 lakh slab to get this feature in India. The variants of the SUV equipped with this feature are priced between ₹7.77 lakh and ₹10.97 lakh (ex-showroom).
Maruti Suzuki Brezza, one of the bestselling compact SUVs in India, comes with this feature, available on the top-spec ZXI+ trim. The feature is available with newly updated version of the SUV, which gets a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system, which sports the built-in air purifier system. The variants equipped with this feature come priced between ₹11.26 lakh and ₹13.55 lakh (ex-showroom).
Kia Sonet continues to be one of the most popular sub-compact SUVs in India for quite some time, since the beginning of its launch in India for the first time. While the design and compactness, along with the peppy engines, enhance its value, the tech-enabled features also add more zing to it. At some point, it was the most affordable car in India to get the built-in air purifier. Now, the HTX, GTX+, and X-Line variants come with this feature, which are priced between ₹11.60 lakh and ₹14.36 lakh (ex-showroom).
Tata Nexon is a well-equipped car when it comes to features. The Fearless+ trim of the SUV gets the built-in air purifier. The overall Fearless+ trim spectrum of the SUV is priced between ₹12.42 lakh and ₹14.70 lakh (ex-showroom). The feature is integrated into the touchscreen infotainment system of the SUV.
Honda Elevate is the other model in this list that comes with a no-nonsense approach. The facelift version of the SUV launched recently comes adding further value to it. It gets built-in air purifier. The variants equipped with this feature come priced between ₹13.93 lakh and ₹18.40 lakh (ex-showroom).
Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.