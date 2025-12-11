2026 Kia Seltos gets major upgrades: Top 5 features explained

The 2026 Kia Seltos has arrived with a complete makeover for the new generation. It brings a revised design that takes after the South Korean carmaker’s global style sheet, alongside an overhauled cabin with more features and improved safety. With its latest updates, the new-gen Seltos grows more premium over the outgoing generation, with the aim to capture a larger share of the compact SUV market. With a January 2 launch date in sight, here’s our take on the top 5 feature highlights of the 2026 Kia Seltos:

Traction Modes

Although not a true off-roader, the 2026 Seltos is more capable of handling difficult terrain with its new Traction Modes. It gets three settings, Snow, Mud, and Sand, to help enhance grip and stability on varying conditions. Combined with Electronic Stability Control, disc brakes all around, a Surround View Monitor with a 360-degree camera, and a more planted stance overall, the new-gen model brings a promising package.

Trinity Panoramic Display

The new-gen 2026 Kia Seltos features a fully redesigned cabin layout with a dual-screen cockpit and upgraded premium materials

The new Seltos has been equipped with a new floating touchscreen setup for the infotainment and the digital cluster with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. This is the Trinity Panoramic Display, borrowed from the Syros, and it integrates two 12.3-inch panels for the cluster and the infotainment and a 5-inch HVAC touch panel in the middle. The display gets the latest graphical interface for a sleeker user experience.

10-way powered driver’s seat

Higher variants of the 2026 Seltos feature a 10-way power-adjustable driver’s seat with ventilation and memory functions

On the GTX variant, the driver gets treated to a 10-way power-adjustable seat with lumbar adjustability and memory settings. Kia has added a Relaxation feature and 3-step ventilation.

Level-2 ADAS with 21 features

The 2026 Seltos brings a Level-2 ADAS suite with 21 autonomous features, limited to the HTX (A) and GTX (A) variants. The package includes collision alerts and avoidance assists, lane driving aids, driver attention detection, a 360-degree camera with blind spot monitoring, smart cruise control with stop & go, and more. This builds upon a strong standard safety suite, including 6 airbags, ABS with Brake Assist, ESC, Downhill Brake Control, Rear View Camera, among other features.

Dashcams

The 2026 Kia Seltos now offers Snow, Mud, and Sand Traction Modes, enhancing stability across varied surfaces

With the state of traffic and driving manners on our roads, dashcams are all the rage. The new Kia Seltos brings not just one, but two dashcams to capture footage (sometimes evidence) of both the front and rear. While you can get a plethora of options in the aftermarket, it sure is nice to see more OEMs offering the feature straight from the factory.

