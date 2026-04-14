Top 5 factors driving Maruti Suzuki Ertiga's popularity

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga has remained one of the bestselling utility vehicles in India for a long time, since its launch in the country for the first time in 2012. Sold through Maruti Suzuki 's Arena retail network, the Ertiga is a no-nonsense three-row, seven-seater MPV, meant for buyers who prefer a family car with wide space and practicality in focus, at an affordable budget.

The Maruti Suzuki Ertiga is priced between ₹8.80 lakh and ₹12.94 lakh (ex-showroom). The MPV is a widely popular choice among both personal and fleet operators. Known for its impressive space and fuel efficiency, the Ertiga is available in both petrol-only and petrol-CNG powertrain combinations. Powering the MPV is a 1.5-litre K15C engine with smart hybrid technology. Built on a HEARTECT platform, the Ertiga is available in both manual and automatic transmission choices.

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Here is a quick and comprehensive look at the top 5 facts that have been driving the popularity of Maruti Suzuki Ertiga.

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga: Affordable price

The Maruti Suzuki Ertiga comes priced between ₹8.80 lakh and ₹12.94 lakh (ex-showroom), which makes it one of the most reasonably priced MPVs in India. Available in four variants - LXi, VXi, ZXi, and ZXi+, the Ertiga is available in multiple powertrain combinations, driving its value for money quotient up. Adding more zing to it is the easily available and affordable after-sales service. This is a key reason why this MPV is popular among both personal buyers and fleet operators.

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga: Spacious cabin

Being an MPV, the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga’s spacious cabin is the highlight of the model. Thanks to the 2,740 mm wheelbase and 1,735 mm width, the Ertiga offers generous space inside the cabin for the seven occupants across the three-row seats. Adding more zing are the key features like touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga: Refined petrol motor

The Ertiga draws power from a refined 1.5-litre four-cylinder, K15B petrol engine that gets both manual and automatic transmission choices. This naturally aspirated petrol engine churns out 104 bhp peak power at 6,000 rpm and 138 Nm of maximum torque at 4,400 rpm.

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga: Availability of OEM-fitted CNG kit

One of the key driving factors behind the Ertiga's popularity is the availability of a factory-fitted CNG kit. The 1.5-litre petrol engine is paired with a factory-fitted CNG kit for a petrol-CNG bi-fuel powertrain, which enables the MPV to run a longer range and achieve higher fuel efficiency as well. In the CNG mode, the powertrain pumps out 91 bhp peak power and 122 Nm maximum torque. The CNG variant gets a five-speed manual gearbox.

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga: High fuel efficiency

High fuel efficiency is a key driver behind the Ertiga's popularity. The petrol engine is paired with smart hybrid technology, which helps in increasing fuel efficiency. Additionally, the hybrid system features brake energy regeneration, torque assistance and tardy start-stop functions. The Ertiga petrol manual variant promises 19.01 kmpl fuel economy, while the petrol automatic offers 17.99 kmpl. On the other hand, the CNG version promises a fuel economy of 26.08 km/kg.

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