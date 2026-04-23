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Top 5 automatic cars under 10 lakh in India I would consider for my next buy

By: Mainak Das
Updated on: 23 Apr 2026, 10:46 am
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If you are looking for a car under 10 lakh, offering the driving convenience of dual pedal technology, here are the top five options.

If you are planning to buy an automatic car under ₹10 lakh, here are the five best options that come offering great value for money.

Automatic cars are no longer a luxury reserved only for the premium and luxury passenger vehicle segment. In the budget segment as well, car buyers are opting for dual-pedal automatic driving technology. The automatic cars offer great driving comfort and convenience, especially in the tight bumper-to-bumper traffic conditions.

In the Indian passenger vehicle market, there are a host of automatic driving technologies available, which include AMT, iMT, CVT, torque converter, dual-clutch, etc. Each of these technologies comes with its own advantages and disadvantages. But the basic principle of driving convenience of an automatic car remains the same.

If you are planning to buy an automatic car under 10 lakh, here are the five best options that come offering great value for money.

1 Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Engine
1,197 cc
Mileage
24.7-25.71 kmpl
Transmission
Automatic
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The Maruti Suzuki Dzire, in its latest generational avatar, comes with an AMT. The Dzire AMT is available at a starting price of 7.62 lakh (ex-showroom). The new Dzire comes packing a 9.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system, 360-degree camera, LED lighting, wireless phone charger, automatic climate control, cruise control, single-pane sunroof, etc. It offers about 24 kmpl of fuel economy. Adding more appeal is the top-notch safety.

2 Renault Triber
Engine
999 cc
Mileage
17-20 kmpl
Transmission
Automatic
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If you are looking for a car offering ample space and three-row seating, the Renault Triber is a key option. This seven-seater MPV is powered by a 1.0-litre petrol motor, available with a 5-speed AMT option. Despite its modest performance, when fully loaded, the MPV focuses on space and comfort. The seating layout can be configured for five, six or seven occupants. It gets an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system, wireless charger, cruise control, AC vents for all three rows, etc.

3 Nissan Gravite
Engine
999 cc
Mileage
19.3 - 19.6 kmpl
Transmission
Automatic
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The Nissan Gravite comes as a rebadged and revamped version of the Renault Triber. It comes as an affordable MPV offering similar seating layouts and features as the Renault MPV. The AMT option for this seven-seater, three-row model comes available from 7.80 lakh (ex-showroom). It is powered by a 1.0-litre, three-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine, while transmission options include a five-speed manual transmission and a five-speed AMT unit, marketed as EZ Shift.

4 Tata Punch
Engine
1,199 cc
Mileage
18-20 kmpl
Transmission
Automatic
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Tata Punch is a bestseller and a widely popular sub-compact SUV, which recently received a facelift. Alongside the manual gearbox, the SUV is available with a five-speed AMT unit. Powering it is a 1.2-litre petrol engine. There is no diesel engine available with the Punch. The Punch gets a long list of features, including a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system, wireless charger, ventilated seats and sunroof, among others.

5 Hyundai Exter
Engine
1,197 cc
Mileage
19 kmpl
Transmission
Automatic
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The Hyundai Exter AMT is a feature-packed micro-SUV powered by a 1.2-litre petrol engine, known for its smooth automatic shifts, high cabin comfort, and six airbags as standard fitment. Prices range from roughly 8 lakh to 9.5 lakh (ex-showroom) for various AMT trims of the Hyundai Exter. The SUV is popular for city driving, featuring high ground clearance and good visibility.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: 23 Apr 2026, 10:46 am IST
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