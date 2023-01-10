HT Auto
Top 3 compact SUVs sold in India: Grand Vitara beats Seltos, now second to Creta

It has barely been a quarter since Maruti Suzuki launched its latest compact SUV Grand Vitara in India. The SUV, which also boasts of a strong hybrid variant and an all-wheel drive option, is already challenging the kings in the compact SUV segment. According to the sales data from December 2022, the Maruti SUV has already overtaken Kia Seltos as the number two best-selling model in its segment. It could soon threaten the dominance of Hyundai Creta which remains the leader of the pack since the launch of the new generation model in 2020.

| Updated on: 10 Jan 2023, 11:45 AM
Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara (bottom) was launched during the festive season last year, and has climbed up the sales charts quickly to challenge some of the segment leaders within months.
Here is a look at the top three compact SUVs sold in India in December.

Hyundai Creta

Creta has remained Hyundai's best-selling car for the past few years now, doing even better than the smaller cars like Grand i10 or the Venue sub-compact SUVs consistently. The SUV in its new generation was launched back in 2020 during the previous edition of the Auto Expo. Demands kept soaring for this compact SUV through the Covid days amid supply chain issues, as well as strong rivalry from its Korean cousin Kia Seltos.

In December, Hyundai sold 10,205 units of the SUV. Its popularity can be gauged from the fact that its sales rose by nearly 35 per cent compared to December, 2021. Hyundai is also likely to drive in the new generation Creta to India sometime later this year to counter the more feature-loaded rivals like Maruti Grand Vitara or Toyota Urban Cruiser HyRyder.

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

For long, Maruti's absence in the segment left a void to be filled. After trying its luck with the S-Cross, which did not pay off, India's largest carmaker decided to shift its SUV strategy amid growing demand in the segment and above. Maruti worked hand in glove with Toyota to develop the Grand Vitara, which it hoped to ‘disrupt’ the compact SUV segment. It did, and how.

In December, Maruti sold 6,171 units of the Grand Vitara SUVs, emerging as the second best-selling model in the segment after Creta. More importantly, Maruti managed to tick off one of the biggest rivals Kia Seltos. Maruti says that bookings for the Grand Vitara has been rising constantly along with its waiting periods. If Maruti can match its supply with demand, the SUV has the potential to even overtake Creta eventually.

Watch: Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara: First Drive Review

Kia Seltos

Seltos remains the backbone of Kia India's sales in India ever since it was launched as the carmaker's first model in the country. Kia is expected to drive in the facelift version of the SUV soon, which has already been introduced in global markets. Despite its popularity, Seltos could never really threaten Creta off its throne so far. Now, with the arrival of the Maruti rival, Seltos' dominance in the segment is under further threat.

In December, Kia sold 5,995 units of Seltos, up from 4,012 units sold in December 2021. Yet, it is almost half of the 9,284 units Kia sold in November last year.

First Published Date: 10 Jan 2023, 11:45 AM IST
TAGS: Grand Vitara Maruti Suzuki Hyundai Motor Creta Seltos Kia India
