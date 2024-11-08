Creta to Nexon: These 10 SUVs dominated sales charts in festive month in India

SUVs were the flavour of the festive season in India just gone by. Encashing on the festive spirit, most of India's best-selling SUVs saw big gains in October with some surprise names on the list of top 10 SUVs climbing up the charts. Mahindra , India's largest SUV manufacturer had three of its models on the list. Maruti Suzuki , the second largest SUV maker in India, also had three of its most popular models on the list. Carmakers like Tata Motors, Hyundai Motor had two each. Here is a quick look at the top 10 SUVs sold in India in October.

Hyundai Creta:

Hyundai Creta continues to rule the SUV segment in India as it retained its crown as India's most popular model in the category. The SUV in its latest generation was launched in January this year. Since then, the compact SUV has made big strides by clocking one lakh sales within the first six months. In October, Creta led the SUV segment with 17,497 units sold across India. It has seen a gain of nearly 34 per cent compared to the festive month last year when the Korean auto giant could sell 13,077 units of the SUV.

Maruti Suzuki Brezza:

While Creta rules the overall SUV segment, Maruti Suzuki Brezza remains the king in the sub-compact SUV space. The sub-four metre SUV gave away its lead to the Korean SUV in September and continues to be the second most popular choice in the category in October. The carmaker sold 16,565 units of Brezza last month, compared to 16,050 units sold during the same month last year.

Maruti Suzuki Fronx:

Maruti Suzuki Fronx emerged as a surprise entry at the third spot on the list with significant growth since October last year. Fronx is the smallest SUV from the Maruti stable and competes with the likes of Tata Punch and Hyundai Exter among others. During this year's festive month, the sale of Fronx saw a jump 45 per cent as 16,419 car buyers drove home in one. In October last year, Maruti had sold just 11,357 units of the SUV.

Tata Punch:

Tata's smallest SUV Punch has dropped further on the list of most popular SUVs in India since the highs earlier this year. The Punch SUV, available in ICE, EV and CNG versions, has been witnessing a steady slump in sales recently. However, during the festive month, it has recovered to an extent. The 15,740 units sold last month was marginally higher than the 15,317 units the carmaker sold last season. In September this year, the Punch had found 13,711 units.

Mahindra Scorpio:

The Scorpio-N and Scorpio Classic SUVs, which make up for the Scorpio brand from Mahindra, has been the carmaker's biggest sales driver in recent months with the biggest jump in sales. The trend continued during the festive month as well as the carmaker clocked 15,677 units of the Scorpio SUV with a gain of around 15 per cent over the same period last year.

Tata Nexon:

The Nexon SUV, arch rival to Maruti Suzuki Brezza, has lost further ground to it in October. The sub-compact SUV, which ruled the SUV sales charts even a year ago, has slumped to sixth spot last month with 14,759 units sold. Its sales is down by nearly 13 per cent compared to October last year when Tata sold 16,887 units of the SUV. However, the sales numbers were up for Nexon last month compared to 11,470 units sold in September this year.

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara:

Maruti Grand Vitara is placed third among SUVs above the sub-compact segment in October. The compact SUV, placed behind rivals like Creta and Scorpio, found 14,083 homes last month, a healthy increase of around 30 per cent compared to October last year when the carmaker sold just 10,834 units of the SUV.

Hyundai Venue:

While the Korean auto giant rules the overall SUV segment with Creta, its sub-compact SUV Venue has not been as successful. It continues lag behind rivals Brezza and Nexon and is placed eighth on the list of top 10 SUVs in October. Last month, Hyundai sold 10,901 units of the Venue, about 6 per cent down from 11,581 units sold during the same month last year.

Mahindra XUV700

The flagship SUV from Mahindra stable continues to be its second best bet in the segment. The compact SUV which rivals the likes of Tata Safari, MG Hector among others, ended the festive month placed at the ninth spot on the list. Mahindra sold 10,435 units of the XUV700, up from 9,297 units in October last year.

Mahindra Bolero:

Rounding off the top 10 SUV list is another Mahindra SUV which has stood the test of times. Bolero and Bolero Neo, the two models under the Bolero brand, have continued to help Mahindra to keep its lead in the SUV segment. In October, the carmaker sold 9,849 units of the SUV, which is about two per cent more than 9,647 units it sold during the same month last year.

