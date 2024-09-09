Top 10 SUVs in August: Brezza takes crown from Punch and Creta

Maruti Suzuki Brezza emerged as India's most popular car in August as the sub-compact SUV stormed past its rivals ahead of the festive season. With more than 30 per cent increase in sales compared to the same month last year, Brezza overtook Hyundai Creta and Tata Punch to lead the segment. Despite a slowdown in car sales for the past few months, Brezza became the only car in India to cross the 19,000 sales mark in August, much more than its average monthly sales. Here is a look at the top 10 SUVs in India in August.

Maruti Brezza

With a 32 per cent increase in sales year-on-year, Maruti Suzuki Brezza topped the list of SUVs in August. The carmaker sold 19,190 units of the SUV, way higher than 14,572 units it sold during the same month last year. It is also higher than 14,676 units Maruti sold in the previous month. Brezza, along with other SUVs in Maruti Suzuki's portfolio, helped the carmaker to clock more than 1.80 lakh car sales last month.

Offered in 15 different variants, Maruti Brezza SUV is priced from ₹8.34 lakh (ex-showroom) and goes up to ₹14.14 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top-end version. The price of the CNG variants starts from ₹10.64 lakh (ex-showroom).

Hyundai Creta

After briefly dislodging Tata Punch from the top of the list, Hyundai Creta once again slipped to second place in August sales. The carmaker sold 16,762 units of the compact SUV which was launched in its new avatar in January this year. The SUV has clocked more than 20 per cent increase in sales compared to August last year but failed to maintain the high of 17,350 units sold in July this year.

Priced between ₹11 lakh and ₹20.45 lakh (ex-showroom), Hyundai Creta also comes with N Line badging. It rivals the likes of Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Kia Seltos among others.

Tata Punch

The smallest SUV from Tata Motors has slipped further on the list to third in August. The Punch, offered in ICE, CNG and EV versions, finished last month with 15,643 units. Though its sales has grown by around eight per cent from 14,523 units in August last year, it fell short of 16,121 units in July.

Punch is among the only two SUVs in India which are offered with widest range of powertrain. The price of the Punch ICE variants start from ₹6.13 lakh (ex-showroom). The CNG version of the SUV is priced from ₹7.23 lakh (ex-showroom) while the Punch EV comes at a starting price of ₹10.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

Mahindra Scorpio

Mahindra's Scorpio SUV brand continues to grow thanks to the Scorpio-N's popularity. In August, it clocked 13,787 units with a growth rate of 38 per cent compared to 9,898 units during the same month last year. It is also higher than the 12,237 units of the SUV sold in the previous month.

Mahindra sells two SUVs under the Scorpio brand - the Scorpio Classic and Scorpio-N. The new version of the SUV which was launched in 2022, comes at a starting price of ₹13.85 lakh and goes up to ₹24.54 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top-end variant.

Maruti Fronx

Maruti's smallest SUV Fronx is placed at number five on the list in August with 12,387 units sold. The SUV witnessed a marginal growth compared to the same month last year when the carmaker sold 12,164 units. It is also higher than 10,925 units Maruti sold in July this year.

Maruti Suzuki sells Fronx SUV at a starting price of ₹7.51 lakh (ex-showroom). The price goes up to ₹13.04 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top-end variant. It rivals the likes of Tata Punch and Hyundai Exter among others.

Tata Nexon

The SUV that once dominated the sales charts, has now slipped to number seven in August despite healthy year-on-year growth. Tata sold 12,289 units of the Nexon last month with a growth rate of 53 per cent. However, it failed to match its sales figures in July when the carmaker sold 13,902 units.

Tata sells Nexon in both ICE and EV versions. The carmaker is also expected to launch the CNG version of the SUV later this year. The price of the Nexon starts from ₹8 lakh (ex-showroom).

Kia Sonet

Among all the SUVs in the top 10 list in August, Kia Sonet clocked the biggest jump in sales. With 10,073 units delivered, the sub-compact SUV recorded 144 per cent growth compared to just 4,120 units sold during the same month last year. It is also higher than 9,459 units the carmaker could sell in July. Sonet has been Kia's best-selling car for the past few months, overtaking its flagship model Seltos. It rivals the likes of Maruti Brezza, Tata Nexon among others.

Hyundai Venue

Hyundai has now added a sunroof to the Venue E+, thus making it the most affordable sub-compact SUV with this feature in India. Till then, Kia Sonet HTE (O) was the most affordable offering

Venue emerged as the second best-selling car from Hyundai Motor with 9.085 units sold last month. The sale of the SUV has gone down from the past and has registered 17 per cent drop compared to 10,948 units the carmaker sold during the same month last year. However, in recent months, the sale has picked up slightly from 8,840 units clocked in July. To boost sales, Hyundai has launched a new variant of Venue last week priced at ₹8.23 lakh (ex-showroom). The new variant makes Venue the most affordable sub-compact SUV now with an electric sunroof.

Maruti Grand Vitara

The Grand Vitara SUV, Maruti's answer to the likes of Hyundai Creta, was placed at number nine with 9,021 units sold in August. The SUV has witnessed a drop of 24 per cent in sales compared to August last year when Maruti sold 11,818 units. The average sale of the Grand Vitara is around 9,000-mark. In July, the carmaker had sold 9.397 units.

Mahindra XUV700

Despite long waiting periods, Mahindra's flagship SUV XUV700 ended August being the last entrant on the list. The carmaker sold 9.007 units last month with a 28 per cent growth over 6,512 units it sold during the same month last year. The sales figures have gone up compared to the previous month too when the carmaker sold 7,769 units of the SUV. It rivals the likes of Tata Safari, MG Hector among others.

