Top 10 cars sold in India in November: WagonR takes the crown, Punch misses out

Maruti Suzuki continues to rule the sales charts as the carmaker had seven of its models featuring as top 10 cars sold in India in November. The list also features one model each from Hyundai Motor, Tata Motors and Kia.

Here is a quick look at the top 10 best-selling cars from last month:

1. Maruti WagonR

Maruti WagonR took the crown as India's best-selling car in November 2021.

One of the oldest model from the Maruti stable continues to dominate the sales charts in its new generation avatar. WagonR has regularly featured among the top five cars sold in India in the past few months. In November, Maruti sold 16,853 units of WagonR, slightly higher 16,256 units it sold during the same period last year.

2. Maruti Swift

2020 Suzuki Swift facelift

Despite a poor performance at the Global NCAP crash tests recently, Maruti's premium hatchback Swift has showed that it did not have any impact on its sales. Maruti sold 14,568 units of Swift last month, up from just 9,180 units sold in October this year. However, compared to November last year, Swift's sales has gone down from 18,498 units.

3. Maruti Alto

Photo of Maruti Suzuki Alto

Maruti's oldest surviving model Alto has been dethroned from the top position last month by its sibling WagonR. With 13,812 units sold in November, Alto's sales has actually gone down from 17,389 units sold in October this year. It is also less than 15.321 units Maruti sold back in November 2020. Maruti is likely to bring a facelift version of the Alto soon, which has been unveiled by Suzuki recently.

4. Maruti Vitara Brezza

Maruti clocked 10,760 units of Brezza in November 2021.

Vitara Brezza, the first ever sub-compact SUV to hit the Indian markets, has returned to the top-10 fold in November with a significant rise in sales. Maruti clocked 10,760 units of Brezza last month, much higher than 7.838 units it could sell during the same period last year. Maruti is also planning to launch a facelift version of the Brezza in coming days. However, the carmaker has not revealed any specific launch timeline yet.

5. Hyundai Creta

Hyundai Creta continues to rule the compact SUV segment, while Kia Seltos finishing a close second in the segment in November 2021.

Like Brezza, Hyundai Creta to has made a comeback to the 10 top-selling cars in India last month after a brief period. Hyundai sold 10,300 units of Creta compact SUV in November despite the ongoing chip crisis hampering production. In November last year, Hyundai had sold 12,017 units of Creta.

6. Maruti Baleno

Maruti's another premium hatchback Baleno's sales has slipped once again in November after a brief recovery in October. Maruti sold 9,931 units of Baleno last month, down from 15,573 units in October. Baleno recently became the latest car from India's largest car manufacturer to fail Latin NCAP crash tests. In November last year, Maruti sold 17,872 units of Baleno.

7. Tata Nexon

Tata Nexon sub-compact SUV has become a regular feature among top 10 cars sold in India in recent times, edging out other rivals like Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, Mahindra XUV300 among others. Tata sold 9.831 units of Nexon last month, which is slightly less than 10,096 units Tata sold in October this year. Tata has already sold more than 2 lakh units of Nexon SUVs in India since its launch in 2017 and is also one of India's first cars to secure a five-star adult safety rating at the crash test held by Global NCAP.

8. Maruti Eeco

At number eight Maruti Eeco, the only van in the lineup, and one of the more consistent performers on the sales charts. Maruti sold 9,571 units of Eeco in November. Eeco is one of the best-selling cars from India's largest car manufacturer. The van recently clocked a sales milestone of 7 lakh units since it went on sale in India 10 years back.

9. Maruti Ertiga

Maruti's seven-seater MPV continues to dominate the segment in November. Maruti sold 8,752 units of Ertiga last month, despite a significant drop compared to what the carmaker sold in October this year. In November last year, Maruti had sold 9,557 units of Ertiga.

10. Kia Seltos

Completing the list of top 10 cars sold in India last month is Kia's Creta rival Seltos. Kia sold 8,659 units of Seltos SUV, down from 10,488 units it could sell in October. In November last year, Kia had sold 9,205 units of Seltos.