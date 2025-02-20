Porsche 911 recalled owing to a glitchy HD-Matrix LED lighting system. Know more

The Porsche 911 sportscar has been subjected to two separate recalls over safety concerns in the North American market. The German luxury car marque has recalled 1,157 units of the widely popular sportscar. While 878 units of them are 2025 Porsche 911 models, the remaining are 2023 models. The 2025 Porsche 911 models have been recalled owing to a glitchy software issue, which would affect the headlight levelling function. On the other hand, the 2023 Porsche 911 models have been recalled to fix an issue with rear seat belt buckles.

Headlight issue in 2025 Porsche 911

The 878 units of 2025 Porsche 911 models reportedly have software errors in the control unit for front-end electronics, which would affect the headlight levelling function. Specifically, when the rear fog light button is activated and the vehicle speed is below 60 kmph, the driver's side low beam is lowered by 0.57 degrees, which could cause glare for oncoming vehicles and increase the risk of an accident.

Porsche claims to have discovered this issue in November 2024 and determined that the vehicles did not comply with the photometric requirements. The automaker will update the software to fix the issue. Owners will be notified starting in mid-April 2025 and the software update will be carried out free of cost under Porsche's New Car Limited Warranty.

Rear seatbelt buckle issue in 2023 Porsche 911

The second recall has affected 279 units of 2023 Porsche 911 models which were manufactured between February 17 and September 13, 2023. The affected 2023 Porsche 911 models reportedly have rear seat belts that are not bolted to design specifications, which could cause them to loosen over time. According to the NHTSA recall report, there was an employee error during production, which led to improper bolt connections. This issue could result in the separation of the bolt connection during a crash, increasing the risk of injury to rear-seat passengers.

