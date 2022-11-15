HT Auto
Home Web Stories Tips To Save Money On Cng Bill

Tips to save money on CNG bill

Tired of high CNG bill for your car? Here's how you can save that
By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 15 Nov 2022, 08:46 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
CNG_6
CNG_6
CNG_6
CNG_6
First Published Date: 15 Nov 2022, 08:46 AM IST
TAGS: CNG CNG cars
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

File photo of an electric vehicle used for representational purpose only
This EV owner took 15 hours to travel just 286-km in his battery-powered ride
The installation is a three-wheeler electric vehicle, and has been created under the initiative, Bengaluru Moving.
Bengaluru gets solar-powered electric vehicle art installation
CNG is an effective and fuel alternative against petrol and diesel.
How to save money with your CNG car: Easy and useful tricks
Former F1 World Champion Michael Schumacher's Ferrari F2003 GA with chassis number 229 during Sotheby's auction in Geneva.
Michael Schumacher's F1 Ferrari fetches record $15 mn at auction
Svitch Bike's LITE XE electric bicycle comes with an adjustable handlebar, seat bar, and suspension.
This foldable luxury e-bike with five modes can help you beat pollution

Trending this Week

File photo of smog and pollution at Mandi House, New Delhi
Can you drive a BS4 diesel car in Delhi? Check what rules say
Tata_EVs_1667810479759
It is 50,000 EVs for Tata Motors!
Honda_EM1_e_7
This is Honda's first electric scooter
Super_Meteor_650_Shot_5
Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 is finally here
PMV_electric-car
This electric car is set to be the most affordable EV in India

Explore Car EMI’s

Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
EMI starts from
₹ 14,670
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715

Latest News

Pedal power: Swedish cyclist travels to Egypt to raise climate awareness
Pedal power: Swedish cyclist travels to Egypt to raise climate awareness
Good news for auto component suppliers as they register growth this fiscal
Good news for auto component suppliers as they register growth this fiscal
Jeep Grand Cherokee launching this week: What to expect
Jeep Grand Cherokee launching this week: What to expect
Owner of a BS 3 petrol or BS 4 diesel car in Delhi? Read this
Owner of a BS 3 petrol or BS 4 diesel car in Delhi? Read this
Over 200 TVS iQube electric scooters delivered in Delhi in single day
Over 200 TVS iQube electric scooters delivered in Delhi in single day

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city