This McDonald’s breaks record for serving most cars driving through a Drive-Thru

Fast food has largely been an American concept bringing speed, taste and convenience together. And representing these qualities globally has been the fast food chain McDonald’s coupled with the concept of Drive-Thrus. Both McDonald’s and Drive-Thrus have been an integral part of this culture and it’s only fair that they’d come together to set a record of a different kind.

A McDonald’s outlet in El Dorado in Kansas, US, broke the record of the most number of cars driving through a Drive-Thru in one hour. The outlet served 356 cars in an hour, which was more than the previous known record of 300 cars in one hour through a Drive-Thru. While the record itself is informal, it certainly is an interesting one.

Also Read : A Tesla charging station in California gets McDonald's delivery directly in cars

The El Dorado McDonald's served 356 customers in an hour, breaking the previous informal record of 300 customers through a Drive-Thru

According to reports, owner Bob Lane of the El Dorado McDonald’s prepared a battle plan to serve as many customers as possible through the Drive-Thru. Not just the employees but the local community chipped in as well to help set the new record. The outlet reportedly served a car every 10 seconds, although it’s not clear if the food was pre-prepared and the staff managed to stick to different orders and requests, which would be the case at a drive-thru in real life.

Nevertheless, this is an impressive feat indeed and really puts the “fast" in fast food. What’s noteworthy to know is that the concept of drive-thrus was originally started by In-N-Out founders Harry Snyder and Esther Snyder in 1948 in the US. It wasn’t until 1975 that McDonald’s adopted the concept. The first McDonald’s drive-thru opened up for Fort Huachuca service members who were not allowed to leave their cars while on duty and in uniform. In the last five decades now, drive-thrus are more commonly associated with the golden arches.

First Published Date: