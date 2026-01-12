This Maserati Grecale special edition can shift colours

After acquiring an ailing Maserati in 1937, Italian industrialist Adolfo Orsi sought to relocate the brand's headquarters next to his steelworks and spark plug factories in Modena, with the aim of expanding production. The factory marked its official debut in 1940, and over the next 85 years, Viale Ciro Menotti would become synonymous with the Maserati name. It rolled out the brand’s most iconic post-WW2 models, such as the 3500 GT and the Mistral, and established Maserati as the pinnacle of 1960s Italian design with the production of the Ghibli . It continues to operate today, churning out high-performance models such as the MC20 supercar. With its pedigree, it should be of no surprise that this is the site Maserati chose to present their latest special edition Grecale.

Maserati Grecale Cristallo: Design highlights

Inspired by the Monte Cristallo mountain range, the special edition’s design blends shimmering blue and green tones with gold mica flakes

The Maserati Grecale Cristallo was unveiled to celebrate the Modena plant hosting stage 32 of the famed Olympic Torch Relay. The special edition of the crossover broke cover in a new and exclusive Azzurro Aureo colour, a certified Fuoriserie shade indicated by a dedicated badge on the fender. This striking paint job was created on a blue base with subtle golden mica flakes to bring out a shimmering effect. To this effect, the Grecale Cristallo appears to shift its colours from a bright blue to a cooler green hue, depending on the viewing angle and lighting conditions.

Maserati claimed to derive inspiration from the Monte Cristallo, a mountain range in the Dolomites UNESCO World Heritage Site. Touted as the “place where matter and light meet with almost sculptural precision," the Cristallo peaks are central to the Grecale special edition’s visual identity, resulting in its unique colour scheme. The concept is further enhanced by diamond-cut aluminium 21" CRIO design wheels with self-levelling hubcaps and the new front grille inserts painted in body colour.

Maserati Grecale Cristallo: Interior details

Inside, the cabin features Ghiaccio premium leather upholstery with alpine-inspired detailing and exclusive Maserati accessories

Stepping inside the Grecale Cristallo reflects the same alpine theme, upholstered in Ghiaccio premium leather that lends a snowy white shade to the cabin. The interiors feature a range of exclusive details and finishes, alongside a package of Original Maserati Accessories, such as branded front floor mats and courtesy lamps that project the iconic Trident logo.

The Maserati Grecale Cristallo is available for orders and can be had on all three variants: Modena, Trofeo, and Folgore. The Modena variants are shipped with a 2.0-litre four-cylinder engine pushing 325 bhp, while the Grecale Trofeo is fitted with the 3.0-litre Nettuno V6 that churns out 523 bhp. The all-electric Folgore variants house a dual-motor setup that delivers 542 bhp to all four wheels.

