This life-size Ferrari Monza SP1 is made of Lego bricks. Know more

Lego toy cars replicating their real-life avatars are nothing new. However, a life-sized sportscar made of plastic Lego bricks is uncommon. However, visitors to Legoland in Denmark can enjoy exactly that. Ferrari has posted images of a life-size Monza SP1 that has been built with iconic Lego plastic bricks. The car claims to have been built as a part of the project “Ferrari Build and Race".

The original Ferrari Monza SP1 made its debut alongside the SP2 back in 2018 as a limited edition model as part of the Italian supercar manufacturer's Icona range. The Ferrari Monza SP1 and SP2 models took inspiration from the automaker's sportscars in the 1950s and early 1960s but came equipped with modern powertrains. The Lego block-made Monza SP1 replica comes as a tribute to the original model that grabbed the world's attention with high performance.

Speaking about the design of the Lego-made Ferrari Monza SP1, the sportscar replica wears the car brand's signature dark red paint. The front splitter and side air intakes sport a black theme, while the tyres feature contrasting yellow brake callipers - all made of Lego bricks. The car has real wheels and tyres, but everything else is made of Lego bricks. The images posted by Ferrari show the exterior fully, but don't give much detail of the car's cockpit to see how the builders incorporated the blocks in there.

Speaking of the original Ferrar Monza SP1's engine, this car was powered by a mammoth 6.5-litre V12 engine, capable of pumping out 809 hp of massive power output. The same engine powered the Ferrari Monza SP2 as well. Both the SP1 and SP2 models were capable of reaching 0-100 kmph in just 2.9 seconds, which made them one of the fastest cars in the world at that time. They were capable of reaching 0-200 kmph in 7.9 seconds. Top speed for both these sportscars was limited to 300 kmph.

Both the Ferrari Monza SP1 and SP2 cars were based on the same underpinning as the 812 Superfast. The SP1 came as a single-seater model, while the SP2 had space for a passenger. Both these cars featured a virtual windshield that was designed to deflect airflow over the occupants. A total of 499 units of these cars were built.

