Converting a 4x4 into a 6x6 has become a regular aftermarket practice for off-roading enthusiasts. This practice has certainly made triple axle vehicles more relevant than double axle off-roaders. A Jeep Gladiator 6x6 by California-based tuner Next Level is the latest example of this conversion trend.

The Jeep Gladiator 6x6 by Next Level looks cleaner and more OEM manufactured model rather than a beefed-up modified midsize Jeep pickup truck.

The Next Level Jeep Gladiator 6x6 is the first modification from the tuner and it comes in line with its nomenclature. As the company claims, it wants to take various vehicles to the next level in terms of looks, fun, and extremeness. The vehicle is available at a starting price of $132,000.

In terms of design, the front profile looks gnarly with a raked-up appearance. It gets a honeycomb mesh grille, circular LED headlamps, towing winch, etc. The pickup gets an extended 8-foot cargo deck, auto-retracting side steps, etc. Inside the cabin, the pickup gets hand-stitched Nappa leather, sport bolsters, and unique seat patterns. To make the vehicle ride worthy, the tuner has equipped it with Fox shock absorbers on all six wheels and a robust pass through the center axle.

The Next Level Jeep Gladiator 6x6 comes with a 4.88 gear ratio to ensure optimal acceleration of the huge pickup. The 6x6 offroader gets a full-time four-wheel drive, while a six-wheel drivetrain is also available on-demand focusing on certain off-road applications.

Speaking about the powertrain, the vehicle is available in three different engine options. These include a 2.0-litre turbocharged unit that is capable of churning out 270 hp of power and 393 Nm of torque. There is a 3.6-litre V6 engine and a 3.0-litre V6 motor as well. The 3.6-litre V6 engine produces 285 hp of power and 353 Nm of torque, while the 3.0-litre V6 motor kicks out 375 hp of power and 637 Nm of torque.