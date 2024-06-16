This is the last Jaguar F-Type ever, pays tribute to E-Type

Jaguar F-Type is considered as one of the prettiest yet most underrated sports cars in the world. It was pretty clear that the British sportscar's production was ending after the Tata Motors-owned car marque tolled out the 75 Special Edition in 2022. Now, Jaguar has officially introduced the last F-Type ever.

The last-ever Jaguar F-Type comes paying tribute to the E-Type with a special paint theme and a custom leather interior as well. The exterior comes painted in Giola Green with a black soft top, while the interior of the sportscar features a tan Windsor leather. Interestingly, the final Jaguar E-Type from 1974 had the exact same configuration as well.

Also check these Cars Find more Cars Jaguar F-Type 5000.0 cc 5000.0 cc Petrol Petrol ₹97.97 Lakhs - 2.61 Cr Compare View Offers BMW M2 2993 cc 2993 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 98 Lakhs Compare View Offers Porsche 718 3995.0 cc 3995.0 cc Petrol Petrol ₹85.46 Lakhs - 1.64 Cr Compare View Offers UPCOMING Toyota Supra 1998 cc 1998 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 85 - 95 Lakhs View Details Mercedes-Benz AMG GLC43 Coupe 2996.0 cc 2996.0 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 83.10 Lakhs Compare Mahindra XUV 3XO 1497 cc 1497 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 7.49 - 15.49 Lakhs Compare View Offers

Also Read : Upcoming cars in India in 2024

What's more interesting is that this distinctively coloured F-Type doesn't only mark the end of production for the iconic sportscar, but also marks the sendoff for the luxury car brand's iconic 5.0-litre V8 engine. This engine is capable of churning out 444 bhp peak power and there is a more potent SVR version that pumps out 575 bhp. As Jaguar has already hinted, this is the last V8 power mill from the brand, as the automaker is thriving towards its transition to electric vehicles and is ready to launch its first pure electric GT car in 2025.

However, if you are planning to buy this car, there is bad news for you. Jaguar is not planning to sell this particular car to customers. Instead, the specific Jaguar F-Type will have to be the Jaguar Daimler Heritage Trust in the UK, which currently houses hundreds of rare Jaguar and Daimler vehicles, dating as fast as the late 1800s.

The Jaguar F-Type entered into production in 2013 and since then the car manufacturer sold 87,731 units of the sportscar during its 10-year production run. This means the Jaguar F-Type sold about 15,000 units more than the Jaguar E-Type.

First Published Date: