This insane-looking hypercar costs an eye-watering 33 crore plus. Know more

Remember Pagani Utopia, the insane-looking hypercar that broke cover back in September 2022? Now a roadster version of it has been launched. While the design, powertrain and performance of the hypercar are mind-boggling, what's eye-watering is the price. The drop-top version of the sportscar costs $44 billion, which translates to more than ₹33 crore in Indian currency. The Utopia Roadster will be produced at a limited number of only 130 units, which makes it ultra-exclusive.

Besides being the drop-top variant of the sportscar, the Pagani Utopia comes with a wide range of special features. One of them is the tyre of the car. The Pagani Utopia Roadster rides on 21-inch front and 22-inch rear wheels wrapped with Pirelli P Zero Corsa Cyber tyres, which claim to be capable of communicating with the vehicle's system. The tyres can communicate with the ABS, slip control and traction control systems to help maximise the performance.

Pagani Utopia Roadster: Design

The Pagani Utopia Roadster is finished in a Habanero Red exposed carbon fibre exterior paint, which is a colour inspired by the Pagani Zonda's Dubai Red. Also, without any roof, the Utopia Roadster looks even better than its hardtop sibling. Other design elements of the car remain the same, which include the dual rounded headlamps, the gaping grille, circular taillights and quad exhaust tips. The supercar manufacturer claims that the Utopia Roadster comes with the strength and lightness of an advanced monocoque carbo-titanium chassis. The company also claims to have used over 40 formulas of composite materials in the Utopia's construction to help keep it lightweight.

Pagani Utopia Roadster: Interior features

The interior of the hypercar isn't any less spectacular than its fixed-roof counterpart. It uses carbon fibre, leather, and aluminium nearly every inch. The Utopia's signature exposed gear linkage remains the same in this model and the shifter itself has a polished carbon fibre insert. The rest of the design inside the cockpit looks similar to the hardtop version.

Pagani Utopia Roadster: Powertrain

The Pagani Utopia Roadster comes powered by the same twin-turbocharged 6.0-litre V12 engine as the coupe sibling. The Mercedes-AMG sourced engine unit sends 852 bhp power and a mammoth 1,100 Nm maximum torque to the rear wheels via an electro-mechanical differential in the rear axle. For transmission duty, the car gets a seven-speed manual gearbox. Also, the customers can choose from a seven-speed automated manual gearbox with paddle shifters. The Pagani Utopia Roadster has an electronically limited top speed of 350 kmph, which is slightly lower than the coupe's 354 kmph.

