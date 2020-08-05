After much deliberation, Mahindra and Mahindra has finally announced the date to reveal its new generation Thar SUV. The company also shared a teaser video today, confirming that the all-new Thar SUV will be unveiled this Independence Day, on August 15.

Mahindra also released a statement today saying that the new Thar SUV will be a quantum leap in terms of technology, comfort and safety features compared to the previous generation without compromising on the vehicle's core promise - off-road capability and its iconic design.

The statement read, "This will not only attract the die-hard Thar enthusiasts, but also appeal to all those people who have always wanted to own an iconic vehicle with all the bells and whistles of a contemporary SUV."

The company also said that the next generation Thar SUV aims to bring back the pleasure of motoring, providing an exceptional blend of iconic design and unadulterated driving pleasure.

The wait is over. This Independence Day, witness the Thar being born again in an all-new avatar! Save the date: 15th August 2020. Watch the teaser now! https://t.co/D1Imzbae1K #AllNewThar #BornAgain pic.twitter.com/vSXlm9VmHK — Mahindra Thar (@Mahindra_Thar) August 5, 2020





The Thar 2020 will be underpinned by an all-new ladder on frame chassis. The new architecture is designed to provide the Thar better driving dynamics and improved off-road capabilities. The company has revealed in the past that the next-gen Thar will be global model and hence it would be safe to expect that the SUV will be launched across various international markets.

Its cabin will be a much more comfortable and feature-rich space, especially against the last model. It will benefit from a completely new dashboard, meter-console, re-positioned passenger grab handle, new steering wheel and seats. At the back compartment, it will get front facing rear-seats unlike the first-gen model. This update will make it more convenient and safe for the second-row passengers.

(Also read: New-gen Mahindra Thar hard-top spotted in clearest images yet)

In terms of mechanicals, expect it to feature a 190 PS/380 Nm 2.0-litre TGDI mStallion petrol motor. Moreover, there will also be an all-new 2.0-litre four-cylinder unit. The transmission options will include a six-speed manual gearbox as well as a torque converter automatic unit.

Mahindra claimed that Thar SUV, which has been the flag-bearer of the Mahindra Classics from 2010, have shared a close bond with India's story enabling Indians to explore new terrains and 'do things that they could never have done before'.

The existing Thar is priced between ₹9.7 lakh and ₹9.99 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). It will rival the likes of the upcoming 2020 Force Gurkha SUV.