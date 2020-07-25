The small community of Appy in the Ariege department in the far south of France will in future rely 100 percent on the purely electric Renault Zoe. The Renault Group, together with its partner Publicis, is starting a three-year field trial: The 25 inhabitants of the remote village can test the advantages of the electric car professionally and privately and then describe their impressions of electromobility. The aim is to demonstrate the unrestricted suitability for everyday use of purely battery-operated vehicles, even in remote areas.

In the remote location at the foot of the Pyrenees, all households receive a purely electric Renault Zoe and the necessary charging infrastructure in the form of wall boxes. In addition, Appy receives a public charging station. With a range of up to 395 kilometres in the WLTP test cycle, the new edition of the ZOE fulfils all mobility needs in the small community: longer cross-country trips to the next larger city are possible, as is a day trip to the Mediterranean coast at Perpignan.

The new Zoe models come with a free home wallbox for faster home charging, 5-year, 100,000-mile warranty including 3 years’ roadside assistance and 8-year, 100,000-mile warranty on the battery.

With the innovative field test, Renault is proving that there is nothing standing in the way of the turn to electromobility: if all the everyday trips can be depicted purely electrically, even in remote locations such as Appy, this can be done practically anywhere.

The trend towards electromobility is currently not only impressively reflected in the number of registrations in France: Despite the difficult economic situation, Renault saw strong growth in electric vehicles in Europe in the first half of the year . With an increase of almost 50 percent to 37,540 units in the first half of the year, the Renault Zoe was the best-selling electric car. The Renault Zoe continues to lead the way in Germany: with 1,448 registrations, the popular Stromer was again the best-selling electric car on the German market in June.

In the first half of 2020, Renault Zoe sales grew by around 27 percent year-on-year to 7,066 registrations (January to June 2019: 5,551 registrations) - a new record for the first half of the year.

"The demand for electric cars and thus for the Renault Zoe continues to grow strongly," says Renault Germany boss Uwe Hochgeschurtz. "The pole position in June, double-digit growth in the first half of the year and more applications than ever before - the Zoe sets standards in the electrical market and convinces more and more customers," says Hochgeschurtz.