This Ferrari promises insane power, but it's not real

Italian sportscar marquee Ferrari is officially jumping on the Vision Gran Turismo bandwagon with its very own retro-futuristic fictional car named Vision GT. The automaker has introduced this single-seater machine with a closed cockpit, which is influenced by the design of the past race cars from the brand, especially from the 1960s and 1970s, specifically, the 330 P3 and 512 S. Ferrari introduced its first-ever race car back in 1947, in the form of the 125 S. The all-new Vision GT comes with a special decal saying ‘75’, which indicates to the 75 years that have passed since the automaker's first race car was introduced.

Speaking about the design of the all-new Ferrari Vision GT, its rear profile has been influenced by the recently introduced 499P, especially the wing and diffuser. The car gets vented wheel arches and a newly patented aerodynamics technology with dual side channels routing the front airflow around the cockpit and over the side pods as well.

The power source for this Ferrari Vision GT is the same 3.0-litre twin-turbocharged V6 engine that works in the 296 GTB/GTS, GT3 and 499P race cars. The automaker claims that the engineers were given complete freedom to develop the engine as the Vision GT doesn't have to comply with any regulations. The V6 engine churns out a whopping 1,030 hp of peak power at 9,000 rpm and 900 Nm of mammoth torque output at 5,500 rpm. The car gets an eight-speed dual-clutch transmission sourced from Formula One.

To add more power, the internal combustion engine comes accompanied by three electric motors, one mounted at the back and the other two generating power for the front wheels. These electric motors can churn out another 326 hp of peak power and 1,100 Nm of torque.

The Italian brand claims that the Ferrari Vision GT can reach 0-100 kmph in less than two seconds, and to reach the 200 kmph mark from a standstill, it takes less than five seconds. It is capable of running at a top speed of 350 kmph.

The car was introduced yesterday during the Gran Turismo World Finals in Monte Carlo Ferrari VGT and will join the Gran Turismo 7 from December 23.

