This car from The Fast and The Furious has transitioned to an EV

Japanese automaker Mitsubishi Motors has announced that it will launch the all-new Eclipse Sportback EV in North America in the second half of this year as a 2027 model-year offering. Developed in collaboration with Alliance partner Nissan , the electric SUV will be based on the next-generation Nissan Leaf but will feature several Mitsubishi-specific design elements.

Mitsubishi will launch the Eclipse Sportback EV in North America in 2027, based on the Nissan Leaf. The coupe-SUV will support Mitsubishi's electrification strategy while reviving the iconic Eclipse nameplate.

Mitsubishi Eclipse Sportback EV: Expected Design

The upcoming Eclipse Sportback EV will adopt a sporty coupe-SUV silhouette and receive unique front and rear styling inspired by Mitsubishi’s global design language. The Eclipse Sportback EV will be set apart from its Nissan counterpart with revised bumpers, unique lighting signatures, bespoke alloy wheel designs and the brand's signature Triple Diamond icon.

The launch of the Eclipse Sportback EV is another important milestone in Mitsubishi's long and ongoing electrification story. The company's involvement with electric mobility dates back to the 1970s when it began researching battery-powered vehicles in Japan. Mitsubishi later made history with the launch of the i-MiEV, widely recognised as the world’s first mass-produced electric vehicle. The model entered select global markets in 2009 before reaching customers in the United States and Canada in 2011.

Mitsubishi further strengthened its electrification credentials with the launch of the Outlander PHEV. First introduced globally in 2012, the model eventually arrived in North America in 2018 and has since become one of the brand’s most important products.

Mitsubishi Eclipse Sportback EV: Role in Business Strategy

The new Eclipse Sportback EV is expected to play a key role in Mitsubishi’s broader Momentum 2030 business strategy. Additionally, the plan focuses on four major pillars: accelerating electrification, expanding and refreshing the product portfolio, modernising the retail sales experience, and strengthening relationships with dealers across key markets.

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Mitsubishi has pledged to introduce at least one new or substantially updated vehicle every year through the end of the decade, as part of its roadmap. The Eclipse Sportback EV will not be the only major addition to the brand’s future lineup. Mitsubishi has confirmed that an all-new rugged, off-road-focused derivative of the Outlander SUV will join its portfolio in early 2027.

Mitsubishi Eclipse: Street History

The Mitsubishi Eclipse was one of the first cars to appear on screen for The Fast and The Furious, which the late Paul Walker drove. Later generations were seen in games inspired by street racing culture, including Need For Speed Underground and Need for Speed Most Wanted, among others.

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