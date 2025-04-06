This Bugatti Tourbillon paint option costs more than a Ferrari, and that’s just the beginning

Bugatti has never been one for restraint, but the Tourbillon is pushing luxury and excess to a whole new dimension. While the starting price of this hybrid hypercar is already stratospheric, the real jaw-dropper is the price of optional features—especially its ultra-lux paint job. Now though it has been revealed that a Matt Vermillion Carbon and Matt Red exterior paint finish costs an eye-watering $360,000. That's just for the paint! To put that in perspective, that's higher than the starting price of a Ferrari 296 GTB, which begins at about $347,000.

Bugatti buyers spare no cost, but the Tourbillon customization options stretch even the wealthiest imaginations. The leaked order sheet shows that the piling of luxury options can add nearly $1 million in upgrades, for a total of a staggering $5.56 million.

Perhaps the most dramatic upgrade available is the Equipe Pur Sang package, an $240,000 option that adds aerodynamic improvements and includes an unusual eight-pipe exhaust system. By itself, it costs as much as a flagship luxury car, but it's just the first of the profligate list of options.

Luxury beyond imagination

Bugatti Tourbillon customers looking for an open-air experience, the Sky View glass roof panels can be had for $75,000, a $10,000 hike from its Chiron-era price. Even the finer details cost an arm and a leg, like the 'Performance Noir' mesh grille inserts for $25,000 and a black exhaust coating that costs another $15,000.

The wheels themselves carry a premium, with a dual tone set costing $20,000. Personalization doesn't stop there, there is also a $15,000 rear wing logo, an interior carbon fiber package costing another $15,000 and a highly detailed instrument cluster with rose gold accents price at $65,000.

Even the most seemingly minor details cost an arm and a leg. A headrest-stitched Elephant logo? That's $10,000 extra. A tailor-made luggage set? That's $36,000. To give you a better picture, a brand-new Mahindra XEV 9e Pack Three costs as much as the Bugatti's wheels.

For the privileged few who have the means, the Bugatti Tourbillon isn't merely a vehicle—it's a tabula rasa waiting for the greatest possible expression of car luxury and extravagance.

Bugatti Tourbillon: Power and Performance

The 2026 Bugatti Tourbillon draws power from the massive 8.3-litre naturally aspirated V16 engine paired with electric motors. The hybrid engine revs up to 9,500 rpm with a combined output of 1,775 bhp. It makes about 1,000 bhp without any electrical assistance, while the remaining 775 bhp comes from two electric motors, both of which are mounted on the front e-axle. The powertrain also makes 900 Nm of peak torque. To give you perspective, the Bugatti Veyron made about 987 bhp from its 8.0-litre engine with four turbochargers.

With two electric motors powering the main engine, a third e-motor is positioned at the back to help propel the rear wheels. Electric power comes from a 25 kWh centrally-mounted battery pack, which is about the same size as the one on the Tata Tiago EV. In terms of performance numbers, the Tourbillon can sprint from 0-100 kmph in just 2 seconds, while reaching 200 kmph takes an additional 3 seconds.

The hypercar’s full potential is only realised as the speeds increase with 300 kmph coming up in just 10 seconds, while the top speed is capped at 380 kmph which arrives in less than 25 seconds. Bugatti has a special key installed that unlocks the massive rear wing for more downforce, which helps hit the ultimate top speed of 445 kmph.

Being a hybrid, the new Bugatti Tourbillon can also be silent and discreet with an electric-only range, although it's restricted to just 60 km. Being a plug-in hybrid, the flagship Bugatti uses an 800-volt architecture, which should bring fast charging, although the company hasn’t released data on charging times.

