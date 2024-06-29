This Bugatti Tourbillon-inspired watch costs more than a Range Rover

Bugatti and watchmaker Jacob & Co. have joined forces to create a new timepiece, inspired by the automaker's all-new hypercar, the Tourbillon. The Bugatti Tourbillon gets its instrument cluster inspired by exquisite timepieces, so it's only fair that the Tourbillon embodies the car's ethos on the wrist. Bugatti and Jacob & Co. have a long-standing partnership and have built exquisite timepieces in the past. The new Tourbillon watch is as exclusive as it gets with a price tag on par with a Range Rover luxury SUV.

Bugatti Tourbillon Watch: One-of-a-kind

The Bugatti Tourbillon watch stands out thanks to its unique construction that incorporates the V16 engine. Jacob & Co.’s latest timepiece with Bugatti presents a fresh take. The black-PVD titanium case mirrors the car's robust body design, including details like the front grille, side radiator inlets, and large sapphire side windows.

The intricate detailing of the watch makes it special with the timepiece being meticulously hand-built

The Tourbillon watch measures 52 mm x 44 mm with a three-dial dashboard covered by a single sapphire crystal. The first dial showcases a 30-second flying Tourbillon, while the dial in the centre indicates the minutes and hours with styling reminiscent of the retro speedometer and tachometer of the new Bugatti Tourbillon. The third sub-dial displays the power reserve for the barrels that drive the time indication and the automaton.

Inspired by the Tourbillon

The time mechanism's power reserve is shown by a large red hand with 48-hour autonomy on two barrels. Two additional barrels power the automation on the watch, storing energy for up to 10 cycles. These are operated by a single-axis crankshaft, with the engine block featuring its own set of exhaust manifolds.

The V16 engine comes to life on the Tourbillon watch by pressing the push-piece into the crown. The crankshaft rotates and the pistons move up and down, creating a complete automation sequence lasting 20 seconds. The Bugatti Tourbillon watch is an exceptional timepiece with 557 parts, operating at 21,600 vibrations per hour and boasting a power reserve of 48 hours.

The 2026 Bugatti Tourbillon draws power from the massive 8.3-litre naturally aspirated V16 engine paired with electric motors. The hybrid engine revs up to 9,500 rpm with a combined output of 1,775 bhp

The intricate detailing of the watch makes it special with the timepiece being meticulously hand-built. Much like the Bugatti Tourbillon, the watch will also be limited to only 250 units. The first black DLC titanium version will be restricted to just 150 pieces. The brand will offer more customisation options for the rest of the watches. Buyers can personalise the case, dial, dashboard, hands, and strap, along with some movement parts.

Bugatti Tourbillon Watch Price

The Bugatti Tourbillon is priced at around $3.9 million (approx. ₹32.59 crore before taxes), while the equally exclusive and elusive watch inspired by the hypercar will set you back by $340,000 (approx. ₹2.85 crore) before taxes and customisation.

