This BMW MINI convertible celebrates three decades of drop-top motoring

BMW-owned British luxury car marquee MINI is celebrating the 30th anniversary of its four-seater convertible MINI Cooper Convertible by introducing an all-new special edition. Christened as the MINI Cooper Convertible Seaside edition, the drop-top model comes with a wide range of distinctive styling elements at the exterior and inside the cabin. Unveiled now and slated to launch in February next year, the car comes available in Caribbean Aqua or Nanuq White exterior paint options, while the retractable soft top cover features a black shade.

The MINI Cooper Convertible Seaside Edition's special design elements include white body stripes, a front bumper graphic, side scuttles with Seaside badging. The car runs on 18-inch alloy wheels sporting special wheel caps. The wheel caps are claimed to come as weighted, ensuring they always remain in the correct position.

The special styling elements continue inside the cabin as well. The car gets Carbon Black leather seats and a leather-wrapped sport steering wheel featuring Seaside badging. The passenger side dashboard of the car features a badge reading, ‘30 years of Convertible’. Apart from that, it also gets Seaside door sill plates, special floor mats and a key with an iridescent blue wave pattern. The convertible's soft top is claimed to be capable of opening and closing at speeds of up to 30 kmph.

The MINI Cooper Convertible Seaside Edition comes available in Cooper and Cooper S guises. The Cooper gets power from a 1.5-litre turbocharged three-cylinder engine pumping out 134 hp of peak power. This trim is capable of sprinting 0-100 kmph in 8.8 seconds. On the other hand, the Cooper S gets energy from a slightly bigger 2.0-litre four-cylinder engine capable of churning out 176 hp of peak power. This engine enables the Cooper S to accelerate 0-100 kmph in 7.2 seconds.

