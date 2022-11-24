HT Auto
This BMW has the M division's most powerful inline-six engine ever

The year 2022 has been petty good for BMW enthusiasts, and the automaker seems to have saved the best for the last. The German luxury car manufacturer has introduced the all-new 3.0 CSL, which comes as the revived iteration of an iconic model. After introducing the much-awaited M3 Touring, M4 CSL and the new M2, BMW has now brought the 3.0 CSL paying tribute to the original 1970 Coupe Sport Lightweight (CSL). It is dubbed the most exclusive special model from the BMW M performance division. Also, BMW claims that the new 3.0 CSL comes with the most powerful inline-six engine ever in the history of the M division. The car is exclusively limited to 50 units.

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 24 Nov 2022, 19:06 PM
The new BMW 3.0 CSL will be built in a limited number of 50 units.
The new car gets a distinctive kidney grille that has been shaped after the 2015 BMW 3.0 CSL Hommage concept. However, BMW has given it a lattice-shaped insert in a diamond structure. The frame comes with a satin aluminium finish, which is also visible on the side window surrounds. The front apron will remind you of the original 3.0 CSL while ensuring the cooling of the engine and the brakes. The car also comes with hood-mounted air fins that come as a tribute to the 1970s model. The sharp laser headlamps are similar to the M4 CSL.

Moving to the side profile of the car, it gets bulging fenders and 20-inch forged wheels at the front and 21-inch wheels at the rear. The wheels come with a Y-spoke design and are wrapped with bespoke Michelin tyres. The tyres get special ‘50’ letterings embossed on the sidewall to mark the half a century of the M division.

Moving at the back, the new BMW 3.0 CSL gets a prominent wing that will remind you of Batmobile. It gets a retro-flavoured M Power logo. Apart from that, there is a roof-mounted spoiler similar to the E9 model. The car comes painted in an Alpine White Uni colour theme with the conventional M graphics.

Coming to the most exciting part of the car, the new BMW 3.0 CSL gets the most powerful inline-six engine ever used by the automaker. The 3.0-litre twin-turbo motor can churn out 553 hp of peak power and 550 Nm of torque. The torque is down by around 100 Nm from the M4 Competition and M4 CSL. For transmission duty, the ultra-exclusive special edition gets a six-speed manual gearbox. Power is channelled to the rear wheels, where the automaker has fitted an M differential.

