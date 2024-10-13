This BMW concept car is finally entering into production. But can you get one

The German luxury carmaker, BMW has announced that the Concept Skytop which was unveiled in May 2024 at the Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este, will enter into production, however in limited numbers. The company stated that only 50 examples of the open-top V8 roadster will be built. This comes following the success of the 50 BMW 3.0 CSL revivals produced in 2022.

"To finally be able to announce that this car will be built is like a dream come true," said Adrian van Hooydonk, head of BMW Group Design. The positive response to the concept worldwide and the dedication of the development team fueled the decision to bring the Skytop to life, the company stated.

BMW Skytop: Inspired by the past

The design of the BMW Skytop has been inspired by the BMW Z8 which was introduced in the 1990s. With the Skytop, the company has tried blending the classic roadster styling with modern technologies. While the design has been drwan from past, under the skin, the BMW Skytop features the platform of the BMW 8 Series.

The production spec BMW Skytop will be powered by the 4.4-liter twin-turbo petrol V8 engine, delivering a potent 617 bhp. The engine gets paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission and all-wheel drive. BMW claims that the roadster can accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph in 3.3 seconds.

BMW Skytop: An artistic approach

The designer of BMW Skytop, Marcus Syring, explains his creation as “For me, the effortless fusion of interior and exterior combined with the innovative tail design expresses the elegance and originality that the Concorso stands for."

The production Skytop resembles the concept vehicle showcased earlier, featuring illuminated front grilles, a removable leather-trimmed soft-top, and distinctive LED headlights. The interior is equally impressive, boasting twin screens, a Bowers and Wilkins surround sound system, and a head-up display.

All 50 examples of the BMW Skytop have already been sold, underscoring its appeal among enthusiasts. While the exact arrival timing remains to be confirmed, it is unlikely that any right-hand drive models will be produced. The Skytop will undoubtedly be a coveted addition to any car collection.

