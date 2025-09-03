This Bentley Continental GT costs nearly $100K, but you can't drive it

Wooden sculptures of exotic luxury cars are not uncommon around the world. The latest in that list is a Bentley Continental GT from Belgium. While the maker of the sculpture remains a mystery, the price tag of this is what could blow your mind. At an asking price of not-so-modest $98,900, which happens to land in the same ballpark as some actual used Continental GTs, which you can actually drive.

The wooden artwork is influenced by the third generation of the Continental GT that was launched in 2017 and remained in production until 2024.

The wooden Bentley Continental GT that grabbed many eyeballs on the internet looks similar to the sculptures by ND Woodworking Art. It sports a detailed exterior and interior, identical to the original British luxury car. Built of marine-grade teak and plywood, the wooden piece of art is made of thousands of pieces assembled on two wood beams that act as the chassis. Building the whole car reportedly took more than 3,000 hours to complete, which proves the project was a painstaking effort.

The wooden artwork is influenced by the third generation of the Continental GT that was launched in 2017 and remained in production until 2024. The wooden Continental GT comes with design elements such as a large grille, bumper intakes, and exhaust outlets. The bezels around the oval-shaped headlights and taillights have a darker finish than the rest of the bodywork for contrast. There are three-dimensional emblems that are quite impressive.

The wooden GT features opening doors on exposed hinges, revealing a cabin that mirrors the layout of an actual Continental GT. It gets a dashboard, centre console, and door panels. The seats are flatter and less sculpted than those of the real car. The carved lines attempt to echo Bentley’s diamond-pattern leather upholstery.

Apart from the steel axles and the acrylic windows, everything else of the sculpture is made of wood, including the wheels and tyres. While this 907 kg wooden Bentley Continental GT doesn’t have a W12 or a V8 engine under its hood, it rolls and steers thanks to a rack-and-pinion steering linkage.

