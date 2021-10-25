This automaker builds 56 EVs in 39 days, mostly for its own employees: Report

Rivian is becoming a major name in the global EV space pretty fast. The R1T pickup truck of the EV manufacturer has made numerous headlines around the world. Now, the brand has started producing the R1T electric pickup truck On September 14.

Till October 22, it has manufactured only 56 R1T models in 39 days, reports Rivian Forum. The majority of these R1T electric pickup trucks have been built for Rivian's own employees.

This means Rivian has been manufacturing less than two cars every day. The automaker is taking time with production and yet to start full-scale mass production of the much-hyped R1T electric pickup truck. In September the carmaker produced 12 R1T models and delivered 11 of them.

The R1T electric pickup truck is built on Rivian's R1 architecture. It is also, the automaker's first-generation consumer vehicle. The Rivian R1T comes as a twin-row five-passenger pickup truck and it will compete with rivals such as Tesla Cybertruck, GMC Hummer EV etc.

Available at a starting price of $67,500 with an EPA estimated range of 505 km on a single charge, the Rivian R1T electric pickup truck comes with an eye-catching design. Rivian claims this EV is capable of driving through over three feet of water depth.

It is capable of accelerating 0-96 kmph in just three seconds, depending on tyre selection. With 14.9-inch ground clearance, the Rivian R1T is capable of running rough terrains easily. The EV comes available in three different tyre options - 20, 21 and 22 inches, meant for different purposes.

Available in nine different exterior colour options, the Rivian R1T electric pickup gets four different electric motors, each powering one wheel. The EV is capable of towing 4990 kg weight, claims Rivian on its website.