Third-generation Audi Q5 teased, global debut on September 2

The third generation of the Audi Q6 SUV has been announced and the German carmaker has stated that they will be unveiling the model on September 2. Audi has just released the first teaser which reveals the Q5’s headlight design, and the SUV is expected to be nearing the final stages of development. The 2026 model has been confirmed to be the last ICE-powered Audi Q5, with the carmaker shifting their SUV portfolio towards hybrids and mild-hybrids.

The next generation of the Audi Q5 is expected to be going through major design updates that concentrate at the front. Spy shots reveal that while the rest of the bodywork remains largely unchanged, the rear fenders seem to get boxier than before.

As per the usual routine, Audi will release a Sportback variant following the launch of the standard model, and this comes bearing a redesigned rear-end with a sloping roofline like that of a coupe.

2026 Audi Q5: What we know so far

The 2026 model will be the last ICE-powered Audi Q5 with the carmaker shifting their SUV portfolio towards efficient hybrids and mild-hybrids. | FILE PHOTO: Audi Q5 Bold Edition

The SUV is further expected to come with a refreshed cabin and a new digital infotainment display that takes shape as a floating touchscreen. The 2026 Q5 is expected to come with further updates spanning across its tech, comfort, and safety features.

The 2026 Audi Q5 is expected to be fitted onto a revised iteration of the MLB platform that underpins the current generation model. While no specific details have been shared about the powertrain, Audi stated in its press release that with the release of the new Q5, they will begin to update their SUV lineup with “efficient combustion engine models and hybrid versions."

The Q5 SUV will most likely be offered with petrol hybrid and mild-hybrid powertrains in most markets and India is expected to receive the same if a release here is in the books. The Audi Q5 has been offered with a 2.0-litre diesel engine in the European markets, which may be retained.

