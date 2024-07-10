Third generation Suzuki Swift scores 3-star in Euro NCAP crash test

The third-generation Suzuki Swift has scored a three-star safety rating at the Euro NCAP crash test. The new generation iteration of the popular hatchback has scored a total of 26.9 points or 67 per cent in the Adult Occupant Protection category, while in the Child Occupant Protection segment, it scored 65 per cent with 32.1 points.

Third-generation Suzuki Swift was launched in India earlier this year, but it comes sans some features that are available in the global market-spec mo

Maruti Suzuki launched the new generation Swift earlier this year, which comes with a wide range of updates compared to the previous generation model. However, the Indian market-spec Swift is different from the international market-spec model. The car that was tested by the Euro NCAP is the European market-spec model.

First Published Date: