Third generation Suzuki Swift scores 3-star in Euro NCAP crash test

The third-generation Suzuki Swift has scored a three-star safety rating at the Euro NCAP crash test. The new generation iteration of the popular hatchback has scored a total of 26.9 points or 67 per cent in the Adult Occupant Protection category, while in the Child Occupant Protection segment, it scored 65 per cent with 32.1 points.
Maruti Suzuki launched the new generation Swift earlier this year, which comes with a wide range of updates compared to the previous generation model. However, the Indian market-spec Swift is different from the international market-spec model. The car that was tested by the Euro NCAP is the European market-spec model.