Next generation Jeep Compass to debut soon. Key things to expect

Jeep Compass is the most successful product from the iconic US automaker in the Indian market. The Jeep Compass was launched in India in April 2017. Since then, the SUV has not received a significant update. Now, the automaker is gearing up to launch the next generation Jeep Compass SUV globally.

Jeep released a teaser image of the third generation Compass recently, which gave us a faint idea about the upcoming iteration of the SUV. The carmaker has already confirmed that it will be launched soon in Europe. Considering that Jeep Compass is a key product from the brand in India, expect it to launch in the country sometime later in 2025.

New Jeep Compass could come longer than current model

The teaser image of the new generation Compass released by Jeep recently shows the side profile of the SUV. It appears the third generation SUV will be longer than the current model. In that case, it would offer more space inside the cabin allowing more comfort for occupants. Some of the design elements visible in the teaser image include squared-off wheel arches, floating roofline, and wrap-around headlamps and tail lamps.

New Jeep Compass to be underpinned by STLA medium architecture

The upcoming third generation model of the Jeep Compass is going to be the first SUV from the brand with a 4x4 drivetrain underpinned by the STLA medium architecture. It will be built at the Melfi manufacturing plant in Italy, while at a later stage, the carmaker may start producing the SUV in the FCA India Pune plant as well, just like the current generation Compass.

Third generation Jeep Compass to get multiple powertrain options

The upcoming third generation Jeep Compass SUV will come available with a wider powertrain setup. The powertrain choices for the new generation Compass will include e-hybrid, e-hybrid plug-in and fully electric. However, Jeep is yet to reveal the specifications of these powertrains of the SUV. The India-spec model is expected to come with both petrol and diesel engine options.

