Planning for Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor? Here are five alternatives to consider

Launched in April 2024, the Taisor marked Toyota’s second product in the sub compact SUV segment after the Urban Cruiser which was based on the Maruti Suzuki Brezza. The Toyota Taisor is one of the most affordable models in the carmaker’s portfolio in the country. If you are in the market for the Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor, here are five formidable alternatives that you can consider:

The long-standing agreement between Toyota and Maruti Suzuki since 2016 has brought out multiple robust offerings in the Indian small car segment, and the Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor is one such model. Priced between ₹7.73 lakh (ex-showroom) and 12.87 lakh (ex-showroom), the Taisor is essentially a rebranded Maruti Suzuki Fronx with a few differences.

1 Kia Sonet Engine 998 cc Fuel Type Petrol Transmission Automatic View Offers View More Details The Kia Sonet, priced between ₹8 lakh (ex-showroom) and ₹15.77 lakh (ex-showroom), is one of the largest contributor to the South Korean automaker's sales in the country. The Sonet has three engine options: 1.2-litre petrol, 1.0-litre turbo petrol, and 1.5-litre diesel. The Sonet has six airbags and standard safety features like as electronic stability control (ESC), a 360-degree camera, and hill hold assist. Kia updated the Sonet in 2024 with the Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS), which incorporates lane-keeping assistance and forward collision prevention. The cabin features two 10.25-inch infotainment and instrument displays, ambient LED lights, and a Bose seven-speaker system.

2 Hyundai Venue Engine 998 cc Fuel Type Petrol Transmission Automatic View Offers View More Details The Hyundai Venue, priced between ₹7.94 lakh (ex-showroom) and ₹13.43 lakh (ex-showroom), is available with three engine options, and the latest iteration of the compact SUV includes 30 safety measures. The Venue is available with two petrol engines, with owners of the turbocharged 1.0-litre type having the option of a dual-clutch or manual transmission. The inside has an 8.0-inch touchscreen display for the infotainment screen in the center console, and the driver has a TFT digital display for the instrument cluster. The Venue is fitted with powered seating for the driver, two-step reclining rear seats, a wireless charger, paddle shifters, and a cabin air purifier. Hyundai has also fitted the car with six airbags and ABS, alongside a stability management system and ADAS.

3 Mahindra XUV 3X0 Engine 1,197 cc Fuel Type Petrol Transmission Automatic View Offers View More Details The Mahindra XUV 3XO replaces the small XUV300 and is available with two petrol engines and one diesel drivetrain. All three engines can be paired with either a six-speed manual or a torque converter automatic transmission. Mahindra has fitted the 3XO with two 10.25-inch digital displays: the driver's gauge cluster and the infotainment screen. The infotainment system supports wireless Android Auto and wired Apple CarPlay. The XUV 3XO is equipped with six airbags, three-point seatbelts, and electronic stability control. The car also has Level-2 ADAS, which is based on a 360-degree surround vision camera and a front radar sensor. Additionally, the 3XO has disc brakes all around, hill hold assist, and ISOFIX mounts in the back seats.

4 Nissan Magnite The Nissan Magnite is priced between ₹six lakh (ex-showroom) and ₹11.1 lakh (ex-showroom). This is the Japanese automaker's only foray into the compact SUV sector in India and it is expected to come back as a facelift shortly in October this year. It comes with two engine options, the naturally aspirated 1.0-litre unit producing 71 bhp peak power and 96 Nm of maximum torque. There is also a 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine producing 99 horsepower and 152 Nm of torque. The main infotainment display is eight inches and enables wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. The driver gets a digital display for the instrument cluster which also features the 360-degree camera monitor. The Magnite's safety suite includes dual front air bags, ABS, cruise control, traction control, hill start assist, and ISOFIX mounts

5 Maruti Suzuki Fronx Engine 998 cc Fuel Type Petrol Transmission Automatic View Offers View More Details The Maruti Suzuki Fronx, priced between ₹7.51 lakh (ex-showroom) and 13.04 lakh (ex-showroom), is part of the Indian automaker's compact SUV portfolio and is a rebadged iteration of the Toyota Taisor, but with a few differences. The Fronx is equipped with a 1.2-litre normally aspirated petrol engine as well as a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine seen in the Baleno RS. The vehicle can be equipped with a five-speed manual, a five-speed automated manual, or a six-speed torque converter automatic transmission. The Fronx has side and curtain airbags, hill hold help, a 360-degree camera, and an ESP among its safety features. The Maruti Suzuki Fronx produces 99 horsepower and 150 Nm of torque. The Fronx is built on the same platform as that of the Maruti Suzuki Baleno and comes with higher profile tyres, a greater ground clearance, and a different suspension setup.

