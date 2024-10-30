Thinking of Toyota Taisor Limited Edition? Key facts you must know before buying

Toyota Kirloskar Motor has launched the Urban Cruiser Taisor Limited Edition in India, which comes as a special edition avatar of the Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor. The special edition crossover is available for a limited period and focused on encashing positive consumer sentiment during the ongoing festive season. The Toyota Taisor Limited Edition was the third festive season special edition launched by the automaker in India during this festive period, after the Urban Cruiser Hyryder and the Rumion special editions.

The Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor is basically a rebadged iteration of the Maruti Suzuki Fronx, which comes based on the Baleno premium hatchback. The Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor Limited Edition comes equipped with a complimentary accessories package, which includes a host of cosmetic changes both at the exterior and inside the cabin. However, this accessorised version of the crossover comes at no additional cost.

If you are planning to buy the Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor Limited Edition, here is a quick and comprehensive look at the key facts of this special edition crossover.

Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor Limited Edition: Pricing and availability

The Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor Limited Edition gets Toyota Genuine Accessories (TGA) worth ₹20,160. Available for a limited period of time, the special edition crossover will be available till October 31 this year.

Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor Limited Edition: Variants

Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor Limited Edition is available across all the variants of the Urban Cruiser Taisor. However, the naturally aspirated petrol engine-powered models don't get this special edition accessory package.

Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor Limited Edition: Key updates

The Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor Limited Edition comes carrying a wide range of cosmetic updates on the exterior and inside the cabin. The changes in the car's exterior include door visors and front and rear under spoilers painted in granite grey and red colours. Also, it gets chrome garnish around the headlamps, front grille, and side moulding. Inside the cabin, the special edition avatar of the crossover gets door sill guards, all-weather 3D mats and door lamps.

Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor Limited Edition: Powertrain

The special edition accessories pack is only available with the 99 bhp peak power generating 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine. It comes mated to either a five-speed manual gearbox or a six-speed torque converter automatic unit.

