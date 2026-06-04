Thinking of the new Tata Tiago ? Here's what the base variant offers

The recently launched Tata Tiago has received a comprehensive update for 2026, bringing refreshed styling, new features and an expanded safety package. With prices starting at ₹4.69 lakh (ex-showroom), the hatchback continues to target budget-conscious buyers looking for a feature-rich and safe city car.

If you're considering the entry-level Smart variant, here's a detailed look at everything it brings to the table.

Exterior design

Despite being the base variant, the Tiago Smart does not look barebones. It gets the updated front fascia introduced with the facelift, along with body-coloured bumpers and LED tail lamps. Tata has also equipped the hatchback with Cosmo Grain textured wheel arch cladding, helping it retain a rugged appearance.

However, buyers will have to make do with halogen headlamps and steel wheels. Features such as LED headlamps, DRLs and body-coloured ORVMs are reserved for higher variants.

Interior and features

Inside, the Smart variant gets Tata's new steering wheel and a redesigned dashboard finished in Fabricia Luxe trim. The cabin also features premium melange fabric under-thigh support front seats.

Feature highlights include:

Digital island instrument cluster

Tilt-adjustable steering wheel

Manual HVAC

Satin chrome interior door handles

12V power socket

While the equipment list covers the basics, the Smart variant misses out on a touchscreen infotainment system, steering-mounted controls and other convenience features offered on higher trims.

Safety equipment

Safety is one of the biggest highlights of the Tiago Smart. Tata offers six airbags as standard, a feature that remains uncommon in this price segment.

The hatchback also comes equipped with:

ABS with EBD and corner stability control (CSC)

Rear parking sensors

ISOFIX child seat anchorages

Three-point ELR seat belts for all occupants

Seat belt reminders for all seats

This extensive safety package makes the base variant an attractive proposition for buyers prioritising occupant protection.

Also Read : Want to buy the 2026 Tata Tiago EV facelift? Everything you should know

Engine and powertrain

The Tiago Smart is powered by Tata's 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine paired with a 5-speed manual gearbox. Buyers can also opt for a CNG version, making it a practical choice for those looking to reduce running costs.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

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