Thinking of Tata Harrier alternatives? Here are five cars that fit the bill

The Tata Harrier is a mid-sized pure diesel SUV that debuted in India in 2019. The Harrier is positioned between the Nexon and the Safari in the Indian automaker's SUV portfolio. It was first launched in 2019, being previewed as the H5X concept car a year prior. It is constructed on the OmegaArc platform, a monocoque design adapted from the Jaguar Land Rover D8 platform, which is also used by the Range Rover Sport and Jaguar E-Pace. The Tata Harrier, which shares this platform with the Safari SUV, gets a five-star rating from the Global New Car Assessment Programme (NCAP) and is one of the most adaptable and dependable vehicles in the market. Here are five formidable rivals to the Tata Harrier in its segment:

1 Mahindra XUV700 Engine 1,997 cc Fuel Type Petrol Transmission Automatic View Offers View More Details Mahindra's flagship XUV700 is priced between ₹13.99 lakh (ex-showroom) and ₹26.99 lakh (ex-showroom) and comes in five variants, including petrol and diesel engines. The 2.0-litre Turbo GDi mStallion petrol engine produces 195bhp and 380Nm of torque and is mated with either a six-speed manual or a torque converter automatic transmission. There is an additional 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine available in two different tunes: the MX produces 153bhp and 360Nm and is limited to a six-speed manual. The higher AX tuning produces 182bhp, and the torque figure varies depending on the transmission used. The automatic produces 450 Nm, and the manual produces 420 Nm. The XUV700 is based on a monocoque platform and has received a five-star rating from the Global NCAP crash test, making it one of the safest SUVs in the segment.

2 MG Hector Engine 1,451 cc Fuel Type Petrol Transmission Automatic View Offers View More Details Although the Hector is typically a five-seater, MG also sells the Hector Plus model, which has three rows of seating in the same vehicle. The MG Hector is priced between ₹13.9 lakh (ex-showroom) and ₹22.1 lakh (ex-showroom), with two engine options. The 1.5-liter petrol engine generates 250 Nm of torque and 141 horsepower. The 2.0-liter diesel engine produces 168 hp and 350 Nm of torque. Interestingly, the diesel engine is only available with a manual transmission, although the petrol engine can be configured with either a CVT or a six-speed manual gearbox. The SUV also has Level-2 ADAS, which includes technologies such as cruise control, lane driving assist, automated emergency braking, and frontal collision warning, all of which improve the vehicle's safety.

3 Jeep Compass Engine 1,956 cc Fuel Type Petrol Transmission Automatic View Offers View More Details Priced between ₹18.99 lakh (ex-showroom) and ₹28.33 lakh (ex-showroom), the Jeep Compass is a rugged mid-size SUV that blends off-road versatility with on-road comfort. It is offered with a single 2.0-litre diesel engine that can be mated to either a six-speed manual gearbox or a nine-speed automatic transmission. With this, the Compass is able to make 170 bhp and 350 Nm of torque. Jeep further offers the SUV with an Active Drive 4x4 drivetrain that additionally brings a Snow Mode. The Jeep Compass is equipped with a range of safety features that include airbags, an electronic parking brake, electronic stability control, TPMs. The car further features a rearview camera and blind spot monitoring.

4 Hyundai Alcazar Engine 1,493 cc Fuel Type Petrol Transmission Automatic View Offers View More Details The Alcazar is Hyundai's premium big SUV, priced between ₹16.77 lakh (ex-showroom) and ₹21.28 lakh (ex-showroom), and can seat six to seven passengers. It is available in both diesel and petrol engines, with the option of a six-speed manual or automatic transmission. The 2.0-litre petrol engine is capable of producing 157 horsepower and 191 Nm. The 1.5-litre diesel powerplant produces 113 horsepower and 250 Nm of torque. Six airbags, a blind spot camera and monitor, a fully digital instrument cluster, LED ambient lighting, and an armrest for the second row of seats are among the many features available on the Alcazar.

5 Mahindra Scorpio-N Engine 1,997 cc Fuel Type Petrol Transmission Automatic View Offers View More Details The Scorpio-N is Mahindra's flagship three-row SUV that can tackle off-roading with ease, with prices ranging from ₹13.85 lakh (ex-showroom) to ₹24.54 lakh (ex-showroom). Mahindra, known for its diesel powertrains, equips the Scorpio-N with a 2.0-litre mHawk diesel engine that comes in two distinct tunes with varied power outputs. The mHawk unit in the Z2 variant produces 130 horsepower and 300 Nm of torque, but it can also produce 172 bhp and 400 Nm in the Z4 and higher variants. The Mahindra Scorpio-N is also available in a 4x4 configuration with a terrain management system. The Mahindra Scorpio-N received a five-star rating by the Global NCAP, and it comes with six airbags, ABS, an electronic stability program, and a hill hold assist among other features.

First Published Date: