Thinking of Nissan Tekton? Here's what the base variant offers

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Nissan has taken the wraps off the all-new Tekton, its premium C-segment SUV for the Indian market. While higher variants will grab attention with larger touchscreens, ADAS and other premium equipment, the entry-level trim already comes packed with a healthy list of features across design, comfort and safety.
Here's a closer look at what buyers can expect from the base variant of the Nissan Tekton.
Despite being the entry-level version, the Tekton doesn't look bare-bones. It gets several signature design elements that give it a premium road presence.
Exterior highlights include:
The base variant also comes with a respectable list of everyday convenience features.
Key equipment includes:
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The cabin is not completely stripped down either. Nissan has added several premium-looking touches to improve the overall ambience.
Features include:
* 7-inch Advanced Drive-Assist display
* Arkamys four-speaker sound system
* Echo-inspired dashboard theme with Nissan insignia
* ComfortWeave bi-density seats
* Soft-touch graphite woven interior trim
* Illuminated glovebox with smart organiser
* Sliding front armrest
* Centre console with storage and two cupholders
* Double D-cut steering wheel
* LED cabin illumination
* Luggage compartment light
Safety is one area where the base Tekton appears well equipped.
The standard safety package includes:
Even the entry-level variant benefits from Nissan's connected ownership ecosystem. Buyers get access to more than 23 MyNISSAN ownership features that assist with after-sales support and dealership-related services.
The Nissan Tekton's base variant offers strong value in the highly competitive midsize SUV segment. LED lighting, six airbags, ESC, a 7-inch driver display, rear AC vents, tilt and telescopic steering, and a host of convenience features mean buyers won't have to compromise much even if they opt for the entry-level trim. It could make the Tekton an attractive alternative to rivals like the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Renault Duster and MG Hector.
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