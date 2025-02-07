Thinking of Maruti Suzuki Invicto? Here are 5 rivals worth considering

Customers who often buy Maruti prioritize fuel efficiency, reliability, affordability and the service support. The flagship car that Maruti is currently selling is the Invicto . It is a rebadged version of the Toyota Innova HyCross. With a claimed fuel economy of 23.24 kmpl and 7 seats, the Invicto could be a perfect vehicle for families.

Maruti Suzuki Invicto is priced between ₹25.51 lakh and ₹29.22 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom. It is powered by a 2.0-litre hybrid petrol engine. Maruti offers the Invicto in just two variants - Zeta+ and Alpha+. If you are in the market for the Invicto, here are few alternatives that you should consider.

The Toyota Innova Hycross went on sale in November 2022 and ditched the diesel in favour of a strong-hybrid petrol engine

First up is the Toyota Innova Hycross, it is priced between ₹19.94 lakh and ₹31.34 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom. Available in six variants, the Innova Hycross is offered with a petrol engine and a hybrid engine. The fuel efficiency stands at 16.13 kmpl and 23.24 kmpl respectively.

The Hector Plus is the 7-seater version of the Hector. It is priced between ₹17.50 lakh and ₹23.67 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom. MG offers the Hector Plus with a turbo petrol engine and a diesel engine. Both engines come mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox as standard whereas the petrol engine also gets a CVT automatic transmission. There are five variants and seven colours to choose from.

Mahindra XUV700 is brand's flagship ICE-powered SUV.

The XUV700 has been one of the biggest successes in the Indian automobile market. It is available as a 5-seater and a 7-seater. There are no captain seats on offer as of now. The prices start at ₹13.99 lakh and goes up to ₹24.99 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom. Mahindra offers a diesel engine, a petrol engine and an all-wheel drive powertrain as well.

Unfortunately, there is no AWD option on the Tata Safari.

The Safari is a 7-seater version of the Harrier. The prices for the Safari starts at ₹15.50 lakh and goes up to ₹27 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom. Currently, the Safari is only offered with a 2.0-litre diesel engine that is shared with the Hector. It is tuned for 168 bhp and 350 Nm. Customers have the option to get a 6-speed manual gearbox or a 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission.

Hyundai Alcazar

The latest Alcazar from Hyundai has been made available in nine colour options. This includes two matte shades as well.

Hyundai Alcazar is a three-row SUV that is based on the Creta. Priced between ₹14.99 lakh and ₹21.70 lakh (ex-showroom), the Alcazar comes loaded with features and is offered with a petrol as well as a diesel engine. As standard, there is a 6-speed manual gearbox but the customers can get a DCT unit with the petrol engine whereas the diesel engine gets a torque converter. There are four broad variants to choose from - Executive, Prestige, Platinum and Signature. There is a 6-seater and a 7-seater configuration on offer.

