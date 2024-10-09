Thinking of Mahindra XUV 3XO alternatives? Consider these five sub-compact SUVs

Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.
Launched in April this year, the Mahindra XUV 3XO is a considerably updated verison of the XUV300, which it replaced. This sub-compact SUV was initially launched at ₹7.49 lakh (ex-showroom), and five months after its debut, Mahindra has now hiked up prices of multiple variants by up to ₹30,000. This move comes amid a period of time where most other manufacturers are giving off massive discounts in order to boost their sales and clear inventory stockpile before the end of the festive season.
Also Read : Upcoming cars in India
Mahindra and Mahindra have been reporting consistent sales growth month after month and the XUV 3XO has remained a major contributor to the Indian auto giant’s performance. Within the first week of its launch, the XUV 3XO had garnered over 10,000 bookings and has been a major source of sales strength for the automaker. Its popularity has led to its international debut, being exported to South Africa in September 2024.
If you are in the market for a Mahindra XUV 3XO but want to take a look at the available alternatives, here is a list of five sub-compact SUVs that put up a formidable challenge:
Maruti Suzuki's best-selling small SUV comes priced between ₹8.34 lakh (ex-showroom) and ₹14.14 lakh (ex-showroom). The Brezza is available in both petrol and CNG variants. The 1.5-litre petrol engine produces 102 bhp and 137 Nm of torque and comes with either a five-speed manual gearbox or a six-speed torque converter. The 1.5-litre CNG engine produces 87 bhp and 122 Nm of torque and is limited to a manual. The Maruti Suzuki Brezza has six airbags, ESP, a 360-degree camera, an auto-dimming IRVM, and cruise control, among other safety features. The Brezza also comes equipped with an electric sunroof, a nine-inch touchscreen display, a driver's HUD, wireless charging, ambient lighting, auto climate settings, and a cooled glove box.
The Hyundai Venue, priced between ₹7.9 lakh (ex-showroom) and ₹13.5 lakh (ex-showroom), comes with three engine options, and the most recent edition of the compact SUV has 30 safety features. The Venue is available with two petrol engines, with the turbocharged 1.0-litre model having the option of a dual-clutch or manual transmission. The center console features an 8.0-inch touchscreen display for the infotainment screen, while the driver's instrument cluster is a TFT digital display. The Venue includes powered seating for the driver, two-step reclining rear seats, a wireless charger, paddle shifters, and a cabin air purifier. Hyundai has also equipped the car with six airbags, ABS, a stability management system, and ADAS.
The Kia Sonet is priced between ₹7.9 lakh (ex-showroom) and ₹15.7 lakh (ex-showroom), and it accounts for the majority of the South Korean automaker's sales in the country. The Sonet comes with three engine options: 1.2-litre petrol, 1.0-litre turbo petrol, and 1.5-litre diesel. It has six airbags and standard safety features such as electronic stability control (ESC), a 360-degree camera, and hill hold assist. Kia updated the Sonet in 2024 with the Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS), which includes lane-keeping assistance and front collision warning. The cockpit includes two 10.25-inch infotainment and instrument displays, ambient LED lighting, and a Bose seven-speaker system.
While the first-generation Tata Nexon was the first Indian vehicle to obtain a five-star Global NCAP certification in 2018, the current iteration has a more extensive list of features. The 2023 Tata Nexon is priced between ₹7.99 lakh (ex-showroom) and ₹14.69 lakh (ex-showroom). It is available with a 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol engine and a 1.5-litre diesel engine, with several transmission options. The SUV features six airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), hill assist, and a 360-degree camera. The Nexon also includes a 10.25-inch floating infotainment display on top of the dashboard, as well as wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. The climate controls are situated in a touchscreen panel below the AC vents, and the center console also includes a wireless charging port for smartphones.
The Maruti Suzuki Fronx, priced between ₹7.51 lakh (ex-showroom) and ₹13.04 lakh (ex-showroom), is part of the Indian automaker's compact SUV lineup and is a rebadged version of the Toyota Taisor with a few changes. The Fronx can either be powered by a 1.2-litre normally aspirated petrol engine or the 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine which was seen in the Baleno RS. The vehicle's transmission options include a five-speed manual, a five-speed automated manual, and a six-speed torque converter automatic. The Fronx sports side and curtain airbags, hill hold assist, a 360-degree camera, and an ESP as safety features. The Maruti Suzuki Fronx generates 99 bhp and 150 Nm of torque.
Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2024, Best SUVs in India.