Thinking of Mahindra Thar Roxx? Here are five other SUVs to consider

Bookings for the new Mahindra Thar Roxx are to start from October 3, 2024 at 11:00 am, and dealerships are expecting to be met with strong demand for the five-seater SUV. The Thar Roxx was launched earlier this year on August 14 at a starting ex-showroom price of ₹12.99 lakh. This is the ninth SUV for the Indian carmaker and it will be launched into the arms of the cult-like following that its three-door sibling has generated in the past.

Upon its launch, the Mahindra Thar Roxx will be the first SUV in the adventure lifestyle segment to come with features such as ADAS, ventilated seats, and a panoramic sunroof, among others. It has both petrol and diesel engine options and is available in either rear-wheel drive or 4x4. While the starting price is reserved for the MX1 variant with a petrol unit and six-speed manual, the top-spec AX7L gets listed at ₹22.49 lakh (ex-showroom) and gets a 4x4 drivetrain with a diesel unit and six-speed automatic.

Underneath all its features and its extensive list of variants, the Mahindra Thar Roxx is a capable off-roader with a robust, no-frills exterior design that demands the public gaze. If you are considering the Mahindra Thar Roxx but want a more understated look, here are five SUVs within its ex-showroom price-range that stand as great alternatives with equally-good feature lists: