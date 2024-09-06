Thinking of Kia Seltos alternatives? Here are four new and upcoming rivals

Kia Seltos may be a power player in its segment but the Indian car market has seen the influx of a wide variety of mid-size SUVs. Here are some of the

The Kia Seltos is one of the most popular offerings within the mid-sized SUV segment and it has held quite the dominant position within the market. Being the South Korean carmaker’s first entry in the Indian market, it has sold a claimed figure of 6,536 units within the month of August. It has contributed greatly to Kia India’s sales performance, which has registered a 17.19 per cent year-on-year growth.

In order to celebrate and keep riding the wave, Kia India has launched a fresh new ‘Gravity’ variant for all three models from its current ICE-powered lineup, which includes the Seltos SUV for good reason. The Seltos is priced from ₹10.90 lakh (ex-showroom) and features three engine options. It is based on the same platform as the more-popular Hyundai Creta, with both shaping up as robust offerings in their own right.

While the Seltos has maintained quite a decent chunk of market share, its dominance is expected to face a series of challenges in the form of the following new and upcoming C-segment entries. Here are four mid-sized that are set to rival the Kia Seltos: