Thinking of Kia Seltos alternatives? Five mid-size SUVs that you can consider

Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.
India’s demand for SUVs, and mid-size SUVs in particular, has steadily increased over the past few years, and carmakers are pulling out all the stops to meet it. The first half of 2024 indicated a downward trend for most car segments in the Indian market. It was the SUVs that brought in the bucks for manufacturers who kept churning out blockbuster entries, and quite significantly so. In fact, most manufacturers attributed a chunk of their sales performance to their products in the utility vehicles segment. For Kia, it is the continuing prowess of Seltos that is crucial to fortunes.
Kia was one such manufacturer who was able to observe significant performance gains due to their SUV lineup, of which the mid-size Seltos SUV was one of the best-selling. In May, Kia claimed to have sold 19,500 units, of which, 6,736 units was the Seltos alone. The story remained the same in June, where the carmaker stated that the Seltos contributed significantly to the 21,300 units sold. By the first half of 2024, the Kia Seltos accounted for 32 per cent of the total sales volume.
Also Read : 2025 Kia Seltos revealed in the US. What's different?
It is priced between ₹10.9 lakh and ₹20.4 lakh (ex-showroom),and is available with three engine options, two of which are petrol. The turbocharged petrol engine is the go-to for auto enthusiasts and it produces 158 bhp and 253 Nm. The Seltos brings great value to Kia, growing quickly to become one of the most desired SUVs in a segment that is brimming with competition. While brands may have mixed feelings about competition, it gives buyers more variety to choose from when it comes to purchasing a car. With the amount of great alternatives available in the mid-size segment, variety is abundant within the Indian automotive market. Here are five formidable rivals to the Kia Seltos that serve as great alternatives for prospective buyers:
The Taigun and Kushaq are two mid-size SUVs that share a common platform and cost between ₹11.7 lakh and ₹20 lakh (ex-showroom). Both are available with a 1.0-litre TSI engine that produces 113 bhp and 178 Nm of torque and can be paired with either a six-speed manual or automatic transmission. There is additionally a 1.5-litre TSI which generates 148 bhp and 250 Nm of torque. The Taigun and Kushaq received a five-star rating from Global NCAP and include six airbags, an ESC, hill hold assist, and Multi-Collision brakes. The Taigun and Kushaq SUVs further feature ventilated front seats, an eight-inch instrument cluster display, smartphone integration, and cruise control.
The Creta has alone been accountable for a third of Hyundai Motor’s sales in the first half of 2024 and is on the verge of hitting the milestone of one lakh sales in one year. Buyers can opt between three powertrain choices and among them, the 1.5-litre diesel engine is available with a manual or a torque converter automatic. The most popular engine option is the 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol unit that is solely available with a dual-clutch transmission. Priced between ₹11.0 lakh and 20.1 lakh (ex-showroo) the SUV also includes six airbags, a 360-degree camera, ABS, and ESP. It also has Level-2 ADAS, which includes features like frontal collision avoidance, cruise control, and lane driving aids.
The Tata Harrier is a mid-size SUV that features seven airbags, a 360-degree camera, and an Electronic Stability Program. It was awarded the five-star rating from the Global NCAP, making it one of the safest SUVs in the segment. It is priced between ₹15.5 lakh and ₹26.4 lakh (ex-showroom) and features a 12.3-inch infotainment screen that is positioned on top of the AC vents. The driver receives a 10.24-inch digital cluster behind the wheel, which doubles up as a feed for the 360-degree camera and GPS. The current-gen Harrier comes with the previous generation's Kryotec 2.0-litre diesel engine and either a six-speed manual or automatic transmission, and the entire unit can produce 167 bhp and 350 Nm of torque.
The Urban Cruiser Hyryder/Grand Vitara, which is priced between ₹10.7 lakh and ₹19.9 lakh (ex-showroom) and is the only SUV in the mid-size sector with a stock hybrid drivetrain, is a product from the partnership between Toyota and Maruti Suzuki. A 1.5-liter mild hybrid engine with 102 horsepower and 137 Nm of torque is available for the two SUVs, and it can be paired with either a five-speed manual or a six-speed automatic transmission. There is an additional strong hybrid unit that can only be paired with an e-CVT, and with the help of the 177.6V battery, the engine produces a total of 113 bhp and 122 Nm of torque. Additionally, the Hyryder/Grand Vitara has all-wheel drive, which is only compatible with a manual gearbox. Safety features in the two SUVs include six airbags, hill hold assist, 360-degree cameras, and ISOFIX mounts. The SUVs further feature an EV mode that is only available with the strong hybrid powertrain.
Although the Hector is generally a five-seater, MG also offers the Hector Plus variant, which has three rows of seating in the same vehicle. The MG Hector is priced between ₹13.9 lakh and ₹22.1 lakh (ex-showroom) and brings two engine options. The 1.5-liter petrol engine produces 250 Nm of torque and 141 horsepower. The 2.0-liter diesel engine has 168 horsepower and 350 Nm of torque. Interestingly, the diesel engine is only available with a manual transmission, but the petrol engine can be set up with a CVT or a six-speed manual gearbox. The SUV further features Level-2 ADAS, which includes functions like cruise control, lane driving assist, automated emergency braking, and frontal collision warning, enhancing the level of safety within the car.