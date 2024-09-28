Thinking of buying the MG Hector? Here are five alternatives you can consider

The MG Hector is the best-selling car from the brand in India and it is priced from ₹13.98 lakh (ex-showroom). It rivals the likes of the Tata Safari

The MG Hector SUV is the brand’s best-selling car in the Indian market and it is offered in both two-row and three-row models. It has recently been updated with a new colour option called the Snowstorm that gives the car a dual tone exterior theme with a white body colour and a black roof. The interior gets updated as well and MG offers the car with gunmetal accents on the door handles, console, and steering wheel among others.

The Hector SUV was the debut product for the MG brand when it first came to India in 2019, and since then the country has seen a growing preference for this model within the brand’s lineup. The MG Hector is positioned into the mid-size segment with a starting price of ₹13.98 lakh (ex-showroom), which pits it against formidable rivals. If you are interested in the MG Hector SUV and want to take a look at the available alternatives, here is a list of five SUVs that you can consider: