Thinking of buying a Hyundai Exter? Here are five alternatives to consider

The Hyundai Exter was introduced in July 2023 as an entry-level SUV aimed at the youth with its modern style sheet and affordable price point. If you are in the market for the Hyundai Exter and want to see how it is pitted against rivals within its segment, here are five alternatives to consider:

The Hyundai Exter is a cost-effective sub-compact SUV with a well-rounded set of features that make it a capable competitor to segment rivals such as the Tata Punch , Nissan Magnite , and Renault Kiger . The Exter is based on Hyundai's K1 compact vehicle chassis, which is also used by the Grand i10 Nios and Aura. Built as a tall-boy, the Exter provides much-needed space as a micro-SUV. The Hyundai Exter has a starting price of ₹6.13 lakh (ex-showroom) and goes up to ₹10.43 lakh.

1 Tata Punch: Engine 1,199 cc Fuel Type Petrol Transmission Automatic View Offers View More Details The Tata Punch is a sub-compact SUV built on the ALFA-ARC platform, sharing its underpinnings with the Altroz hatchback. It is priced from ₹6.13 lakh (ex-showroom) to ₹10.15 lakh (ex-showroom). The 1.2-litre three-cylinder petrol engine delivers 87 bhp and 115 Nm of torque, available with a five-speed manual or automatic transmission. The CNG variant, limited to a five-speed manual, produces 72 bhp and 103 Nm of torque.

The car is fitted with a seven-inch infotainment display that allows for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. It further offers cruise control, automatic climate control, and has a voice-assisted sunroof. The driver gets a height-adjustable seat and a cooled glovebox compartment for convenience. The Tata Punch boasts a five-star GNCAP safety rating and features dual-front airbags, iTPMs, a reverse parking camera, ABS, ESP, a rear defogger, and ISOFIX mounts for child seats.

2 Nissan Magnite: Engine 999 cc Fuel Type Petrol Transmission Automatic View Offers View More Details The updated Nissan Magnite is priced between ₹6 lakh (ex-showroom) and ₹9.10 lakh (ex-showroom). This is the Japanese automaker's only foray into the compact SUV sector in India and it has been given a facelift in October this year. It features two engine options, the naturally aspirated 1.0-litre unit producing 71 bhp peak power and 96 Nm of maximum torque. There is also a 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine producing 99 bhp and 152 Nm of torque. The main infotainment display is eight inches and enables wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. The driver gets a digital display for the instrument cluster which also features the 360-degree camera monitor. The Magnite's safety suite includes six airbags, ABS, cruise control, traction control, hill start assist, and ISOFIX mounts for securing child seats.

3 Renault Kiger: Engine 999 cc Fuel Type Petrol Transmission Automatic View Offers View More Details The Renault Kiger is a sub-compact SUV that starts at ₹5.99 lakh (ex-showroom) for the manual and ₹7.09 lakh (ex-showroom) for the automatic variant. The top-spec variant is available at ₹11.22 lakh (ex-showroom). The Kiger comes with two engine options and three gearbox options. The 1.0-litre naturally aspirated petrol unit is available with either a five-speed manual or an AMT and it makes 71 bhp and 96 Nm of torque. The 1.0-litre turbo-petrol unit makes 100 bhp and 160 Nm of torque with the manual. With the CVT option, the torque figure goes down to 152 Nm.

The Kiger features a seven-inch digital instrument cluster, a wireless charging slot, and wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity. For safety, Renault has included hill start assist, an electronic stability program, four airbags, and a traction control system.

4 Maruti Suzuki Fronx: Engine 998 cc Fuel Type Petrol Transmission Automatic View Offers View More Details A rebadged version of the Toyota Taisor with certain modifications, the Maruti Suzuki Fronx is priced between ₹7.51 lakh (ex-showroom) and ₹13.04 lakh (ex-showroom), and it is part of the Indian automaker's sub-compact SUV portfolio. A 1.2-liter normally aspirated petrol engine or a 1.0-liter turbo-petrol engine, which was featured in the Baleno RS, are offered with the Fronx. The turbo-petrol unit makes 99 bhp and 150 Nm of torque. A six-speed torque converter automatic, a five-speed automated manual, and a five-speed manual are among the available gearbox options. Safety features include an ESP, a 360-degree camera, hill hold assistance, and car sports side and curtain airbags.

5 Kia Sonet: Engine 998 cc Fuel Type Petrol Transmission Automatic View Offers View More Details The Kia Sonet, priced between ₹7.9 lakh (ex-showroom) and ₹15.7 lakh (ex-showroom), accounts for the majority of the South Korean automaker's sales in the country. The Sonet comes with three engine options: 1.2-litre petrol, 1.0-litre turbo petrol, and 1.5-litre diesel. The Sonet comes with six airbags and standard safety features such as electronic stability control (ESC), a 360-degree camera, and hill hold assist.

Kia updated the Sonet in 2024 with the Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS), which includes lane-keeping assistance and front collision warning. The cockpit includes two 10.25-inch infotainment and instrument displays, ambient LED lighting, and a Bose seven-speaker system.

