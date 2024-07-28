Thinking of BMW CE 04 electric scooter? Five cars that you can buy at same price

Copyright © HT Media Limited
The future of scooters has arrived in India in the shape of the BMW CE 04, and it comes with a hefty price tag that can send any unassuming bystander into shock. After all, it is not everyday that you happen to find a scooter that is priced higher than a lot of cars on the road. The BMW CE 04 comes in at the price of ₹14.90 lakh (ex-showroom) as India’s first premium electric scooter.
For the price of roughly four moderately-used Maruti Suzuki Alto 800s or a decade-old luxury sedan, the BMW CE 04 offers 41 bhp of max power and 62 Nm of peak torque from an 8.5 kWh battery pack. In a market where the average price of a scooter is somewhere between ₹50,000 to ₹one lakh, the CE 04 sits in a price bracket similar to that of cars. Buyers can walk into showrooms of most carmakers and drive out with a brand new car that will still be more affordable than the electric scooter. Here are five cars in the Indian market that can be had brand new for the price of the BMW CE 04:
Thar is an off-road SUV that comes in both 2WD and 4WD models, priced between ₹11.35 lakh (ex-showroom) to ₹17.60 lakh (ex-showroom). The Thar, which is rear-wheel-drive, comes in three models and two distinct engines. It has a 1.5-litre diesel engine that generates roughly 117 horsepower and a 2.0-litre inline-four petrol engine that produces 150 bhp. The 4x4 Thar is available with either a 2.0-litre petrol engine producing 150 horsepower or a 2.2-litre diesel unit producing 130 bhp. Buyers searching for an SUV with a lot of on-road presence can choose the 2WD version, while those looking for thrills can go for the 4x4 variant. With a 5-door version, called Roxx, on the way, the Thar stands to be one of the most versatile offerings in the segment.
The Punch EV is the fourth electric vehicle from Tata Motors and their second electric SUV. It is further offered in both ICE and CNG variants and it is the first model in Tata’s lineup that features the Gen-2 Pure EV platform called the Acti.EV. The Punch EV comes with mid and long range battery packs, where the smaller 25 kWh unit offers 315 km of range on a single charge and 80 bhp of power. The bigger 35 kWh battery pack offers 421 km of total range along with 120 bhp of power. The Punch EV is fitted with leatherette seats with ventilated functionality in the front row and two 10.25-inch digital displays for the infotainment unit and instrument cluster. Six airbags are available as standard along with a 360-degree camera and blindspot monitor.
The 2023 Honda City, one of the most recognisable vehicles on Indian roads, is priced between ₹11.82 lakh (ex-showroom) and ₹16.35 lakh (ex-showroom). The City is offered with a single engine option that may be paired with a CVT or a six-speed manual gearbox, replacing the diesel option that was previously available. The 1.5-liter iVTEC petrol engine produces 117 bhp and 145 Nm of torque. Along with six airbags, ABS, traction control, hill start assist, and ISOFIX anchors, the car has two different driving modes: Eco and Sport. For the car's 2023 update, Honda put in ADAS with collision assist, lane driving aids, and cruise control. It was awarded a five-star rating from the ASEAN NCAP, making it one of the safest sedans out on the market. The Honda City features smartphone integration with its eight inch infotainment display, wireless charging, an electric sunroof, and an air purifier.
The Mahindra XUV700 was introduced as a replacement for the XUV500 and has recently sold two lakh units in the Indian passenger vehicle segment. The SUV is priced between ₹13.99 lakh (ex-showroom) and ₹25.14 lakh (ex-showroom) and comes in five variants, including petrol and diesel options. While the turbocharged petrol engine delivers 195 bhp and 380 Nm of torque, the diesel mHawk is available with two tunes which includes the MX tune that makes 153 bhp and 360 Nm and comes limited to a six-speed manual. The higher AX tuning produces 182 bhp, but torque figures vary depending on the transmission chosen. The manual produces 420 Nm, and the automatic produces 450. The XUV700 is built on a monocoque platform and has received a five-star rating from the Global NCAP.
Right now, the Skoda Slavia is priced between ₹10.69 lakh (ex-showroom) and ₹18.69 lakh (ex-showroom). With identical underpinnings, it is essentially the same automobile as the Volkswagen Virtus. There are two BS6 Phase 2-compliant gasoline engines that are available for the Slavia and Virtus: a 1.5-liter engine that produces 148 bhp and 250 Nm of torque, and a 1.0-liter engine that produces 114 bhp and 178 Nm of torque. Fully digital instrument clusters and a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment panel with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay are standard on the Slavia and Virtus. The sedans were awarded a five-star certification from the Global New Car Assessment Programme (NCAP) and come standard with six airbags, making it one of the safest sedans currently in the Indian market.