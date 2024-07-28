Thinking of BMW CE 04 electric scooter? Five cars that you can buy at same price

The BMW CE 04 is the most expensive electric scooter currently sold in India and it is arriving as a Completely Built Unit (CBU), priced at a whopping

The future of scooters has arrived in India in the shape of the BMW CE 04, and it comes with a hefty price tag that can send any unassuming bystander into shock. After all, it is not everyday that you happen to find a scooter that is priced higher than a lot of cars on the road. The BMW CE 04 comes in at the price of ₹14.90 lakh (ex-showroom) as India’s first premium electric scooter.

For the price of roughly four moderately-used Maruti Suzuki Alto 800s or a decade-old luxury sedan, the BMW CE 04 offers 41 bhp of max power and 62 Nm of peak torque from an 8.5 kWh battery pack. In a market where the average price of a scooter is somewhere between ₹50,000 to ₹one lakh, the CE 04 sits in a price bracket similar to that of cars. Buyers can walk into showrooms of most carmakers and drive out with a brand new car that will still be more affordable than the electric scooter. Here are five cars in the Indian market that can be had brand new for the price of the BMW CE 04: