Thinking of a car with a sunroof? Here are some for budget-conscious buyers

The Indian automobile market has been witnessing a plethora of dynamic transformations over the last few years. Consumer preferences have been transforming rapidly towards more feature-packed premium cars from the mundane entry-level cars that served the purpose of regular commuting. Keeping a sync with these evolving consumer preferences, automakers have been introducing features into the affordable mass-market cars that used to be available in premium high-end cars before.

One such feature is the sunroof. The high-end cars come with this feature that offers a touch of luxury by allowing the occupants to feel the air through the roof and view of open sky from the cabin. However, many carmakers have started introducing this luxury feature into their mass-market models.

If you are a budget-conscious car buyer and planning to buy a car with a sunroof, here are some options for you. These cars offer the luxury of a sunroof without burning your pocket.