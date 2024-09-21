2025 These two Jeep models get power windows as standard for the first time

The Jeep Wrangler and the Jeep Gladiator pick-up truck have been updated for the US market and the Stellantis-owned carmaker has just unveiled what’s new with the two off-roaders for 2025. While feature updates remain minimal at best, most of the changes centre around powertrain variations of the two. The 2025 Wrangler and the 2025 Gladiator will now be available with new exterior colour options, and for the first time, get fitted with power windows and locks.

The 2025 Jeep Wrangler and Gladiator receive minimal updates, focusing on powertrain variations and new colour options, but the big update is the addi

Auto brands rolling out power windows and locks as part of updates is not something that one would expect to see nowadays, but the 2025 Gladiator and the 2025 Wrangler will be getting them as standard features for the very first time.

Also Read : Volvo Cars to roll out 10 new, updated models by 2026. Hybrids are on the table

The 2025 Jeep Gladiator exclusively receives an all-new Fathom Blue exterior colour option, alongside a military olive drab-inspired '41 exterior paint colour, which is also available on the new Wrangler. The two off-roaders are further configurable with Active Cabin Ventilation that allows owners to turn the AC unit on via the Jeep Connect app before entering the car.

2025 Jeep Wrangler: Key highlights

The 2025 Wrangler does not have the 3.6-litre V6 engine paired with the eight-speed AT anymore. Instead, Jeep has made that unit exclusively available with a six-speed manual.

The 2025 Wrangler loses out on the combination of the 3.6-litre V6 engine with the eight-speed automatic gearbox. Instead, that power unit is now exclusively paired with a six-speed manual and is limited to four trims – Sport, Sport S, Willys, and Rubicon. The automatic is now limited to the 2.0-litre turbo-petrol unit that makes 270 bhp and 400 nm of torque. The 2025 Wrangler further retains the 6.4-litre HEMI V8 engine which makes 470 bhp and 637 Nm of torque.

The Jeep Wrangler is available with four distinct 4x4 systems and features a maximum towing capacity of approximately 2268 kg. The driver enjoys hands-free voice recognition tech as standard and the front row gets fitted with 12-way power adjustable front seats.

Also Read : Stellantis has declared war, says UAW president as major worker's strike looms

A 12.3-inch infotainment display comes standard with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and five custom profile settings. In India, the current generation Jeep Wrangler is available at ₹67.65 lakh (ex-showroom) for the Unlimited variant and ₹71.65 lakh (ex-showroom) for the Rubicon model.

2025 Jeep Gladiator: Key highlights

In contrast with the new Wrangler, the 2025 Gladiator does not retain the manual gearbox at all. The 3.6-litre Pentastar V6 engine is now exclusively paired with the eight-speed automatic. The pick-up truck further features an all-new Fathom Blue colour option (pictured above).

For the upcoming generation of the off-roader pick-up truck, Jeep has taken away the manual transmission completely. With this, the 2025 Gladiator is exclusively available with an eight-speed automatic transmission. The base variant in the US is priced at $39,995 (approximately ₹33.40 lakh), which is $205 more than the outgoing model. The 2024 Gladiator costs $2,500 more than the base price if the customer chooses the automatic.

The 2025 Jeep Gladiator retains the same engine, which is a 3.6-litre Pentastar V6 engine rated for 285 bhp and 352 Nm of torque. The maximum towing capacity for the 4x4 stays at approximately 3490 kg, and the maximum payload capacity of 782 kg is retained from the outgoing model. The Jeep Gladiator features a body-on-frame design and is fitted with 12-way power-adjustable front seats. The cabin further features a 12.3-inch infotainment touchscreen that comes standard with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. At present, Jeep does not sell the Gladiator pick-up truck in India.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2024, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: