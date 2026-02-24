These 3 Mercedes-Benz models recalled in India for potential safety features

The Indian subsidiary of the German automaker, Mercedes-Benz India, has initiated a recall for 149 luxury vehicles to rectify a software glitch found in the Emergency Stop Assist system.

Why were the models recalled?

The specific safety feature is designed to intervene during medical emergencies by automatically stopping the car and placing an emergency call if it detects a lack of steering input or driver engagement. However, the German automaker discovered that the system may fail to activate as intended in certain models, potentially leaving drivers without critical automated assistance when they are unable to control the vehicle.

Affected Mercedes-Benz and AMG Models

The recall specifically targets the CLE, AMG CLE, and AMG C-Class models. Specifically, CLE units built between early September 2024 and mid-March 2025 are affected, alongside AMG CLE models from late 2024 through March 2025 and AMG C-Class vehicles manufactured within a one-month window starting in late October 2024.

Recommendation by Mercedes-Benz

Moreover, the company has advised owners of these vehicles to visit their local service centres to have the software issue addressed. In the meantime, the company recommends that drivers remain vigilant for any unusual vehicle behaviour and avoid relying on the Emergency Stop Assist functionality until the necessary repairs have been completed.

Mercedes-Benz Future launches

The German automaker has announced that it will introduce the electric CLA in the country in April 2026, putting a firm date on a model that was first announced for India last month. The CLA electric will be a part of Mercedes-Benz India’s planned rollout of 12 models this year. The launch programme is already underway.

Locally-assembled Mercedes-Maybach

In January, the company introduced the locally assembled Maybach GLS, priced at ₹2.75 crore (ex-showroom). The Mercedes-Maybach GLS’ launch was followed by the updated 2026 electric luxury saloon, the EQS, with prices starting at ₹1.34 crore (ex-showroom).

Furthermore, Mercedes-Benz has highlighted that its upcoming launches will include both new-generation products and models that do not have a direct predecessor in the current Indian lineup. The CLA electric will bring the next-generation CLA nameplate to India exclusively with an electric powertrain.

