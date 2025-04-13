The Tata Curvv and Curvv EV Dark Edition launched in India. Key highlights

The Tata Curvv and Curvv EV Dark Edition models have been launched in India, and prices start from ₹16.49 lakh (ex-showroom). With this, Tata Motors currently has seven dark edition models in its lineup including the Tata Nexon Dark Edition, Tata Nexon EV Dark Edition, Tata Harrier Dark Edition, Tata Safari Dark Edition and Tata Altroz Dark Edition. Here’s what the new Tata Curvv Dark Edition and the Tata Curvv EV Dark edition have to offer.

1 Design The Dark Edition variants are merely cosmetic upgrades, with neither coupe-SUV having any change for the Dark Edition. The Tata Curvv and Curvv EV Dark Edition are both painted in a colour called Carbon Black, which gives it an edgy look when accented by blacked-out front and rear bumpers along with a unique badging design, and 18-inch custom dark alloy wheels that include aero inserts. In addition to those changes, the Dark Editions will also have #DARK badging on both front fenders that appear to help establish that these dark editions are different or special models.

2 Cabin The all-black theme continues once one enters the cabin, while the interior overall design has been taken over from the regular Curvv and Curvv EV. The cabin has been trimmed in black leatherette with the #DARK lettering embossed on the headrests. The dashboard, centre console, and door trims have each been painted in black, with piano black trim and blue ambient lighting.

3 Features The features list on both the dark edition models remain the same as the regular counterparts. The Tata Curvv and Curvv EV Dark Edition feature a 12.30-inch infotainment screen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, and front-row ventilated seats. Passengers are also treated to a panoramic sunroof, wireless charging, dual-zone automatic climate control, and a nine-speaker JBL sound system.

5 Price The Tata Curvv Dark Edition comes at a premium of ₹32,000 above the prices of the corresponding standard models. The line begins at ₹16.49 lakh (ex-showroom) for the 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine with the manual in the Accomplished S trim. The range-topping Curvv Dark Edition is powered by the 1.5-litre diesel unit with the seven-speed DSG at ₹19.52 lakh (ex-showroom). Tata Motors is offering the Curvv EV Dark Edition in the Empowered +A trim at a price of ₹22.24 lakh (ex-showroom).

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2024, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: