The Pagani Huayra Codalunga Speedster takes us back to the 1960s with an 864 bhp V12

Pagani has never been the one to bid farewell to older models under its lineup; the iconic Italian marque kept putting out special editions of the Zonda well after its successor took the spotlight. The brand’s third model, the Utopia, has been shaking up the market for some time, but it seems the Huayra still has some life left to live. To drive this home, Pagani has unveiled a limited-run special edition of the hypercar on Tuesday, the Huayra Codalunga Speedster. In essence, it’s a rolling piece of art worthy of the Louvre’s attention, and it happens to come with a roaring V12.

Designed to invoke the spirit of long-tailed Le Mans prototype race cars from the 1960s, the Pagani Huayra Codalunga Speedster shuns minimalists with its mid-century aesthetic. It is an open-top iteration of the Codalunga Coupe that was made in 2022 by the Grandi Complicazioni department that specialises in one-offs and limited-production variants. That car was made at the request of two clients working with the brand for over two years.

It is the same department that returns to debut the Huayra Codalunga Speedster, carrying over the older version’s style cues onto an entirely new monocoque chassis, with an aim for uncompromised design. Lorenzo Kerkoc, Head of Grandi Complicazioni, said that the brand went as far as removing side air intakes and aerodynamic appendages to pursue “clean, tapered forms designed to cut through the air quietly, without unnecessary noise."

Also Read : Koenigsegg Sadair’s Spear unveiled with 1,603 bhp. A limited edition, road-legal supercar

Pagani Huayra Codalunga Speedster: Exterior design

The Huayra Codalunga Speedster is nearly identical to the Codalunga Coupe that was debuted in 2022 and comes with an open-top longtail design.

Horacio Pagani, Founder and Chief Designer, Pagani Automobili, describes the Huayra Codalunga Speedster as “a tribute to those who imagine their sports car as an icon of lightness and momentum, shaped by essential lines that transcend time with ease." The hypercar features a wide front grille that sits above an integrated front splitter and has a lowered windshield that fits its sleeker silhouette. Its sculpted bodywork generously flows from the front with tapering lines to offer an elongated rear end that features floating taillights. The car further features a new six-outlet exhaust system with four ceramic-coated exhaust tips between the taillights and two titanium pipes integrated into the rear diffuser.

Pagani Huayra Codalunga Speedster: Interior feel

The Huayra Codalunga Speedster carries its 60s vibe into the cabin with hand-stitched leather and a solid-milled metal interior trim.

The Speedster carries its '60s aesthetic inside with hand-stitched leather and semi-matte finishes for the interior. Unlike typical special editions of current-gen hypercars and sports cars, the Pagani does not feature much exposed carbon fibre. What it does offer is a solid-milled metal trim and tons of physical switchgear, a sight for sore eyes.

The steering wheel and gear knob both feature a carbon fiber frame with mahogany inserts, and aluminum rivets which are hammered and polished by hand. The cabin is further upholstered in a new fabric embroidered to reflect the design of the quad-pipe exhaust. Each embroidered element is said to be composed of over 450,000 individual stitches, all done by hand.

Also Read : MV Agusta Superveloce 1000 Ago is a limited-edition 208 bhp tribute on two wheels

Pagani Huayra Codalunga Speedster: Engine and performance

The Codalunga Speedster gets a six-outlet exhaust system with a quad-pipe arrangement between the taillights and two titanium pipes in the diffuser.

The Huayra Codalunga Speedster is powered by the same twin-turbo 6.0-litre V12 supplied by Mercedes-AMG. This powerplant has long been in use in Pagani’s lineup and makes 864 bhp at 6,000 rpm and 1,100 Nm at 2,800 rpm, the same as in the Utopia. It can be paired with a 7-speed manual or sequential automatic transmission from Xtrac and sends power to the rear wheels.

While the 2022 coupe model was limited to five units worldwide, the Huayra Codalunga Speedster will be limited to 10 and is homologated for road use around the globe. Pagani has stated that deliveries are scheduled to begin in 2026. At present, there is no official price tag that is available. The Codalunga Coupe reportedly had a jaw-dropping starting price of $7.4 million ( ₹61.42 crore). As such, the Speedster is expected to retail at a higher cost.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2025, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: